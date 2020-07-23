Video
Villa out of relegation zone as Trezeguet sinks Arsenal

Published : Thursday, 23 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Arsenal's English midfielder Joe Willock (C) and Aston Villa's Egyptian midfielder Trezeguet compete during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on July 21, 2020. photo: AFP

Arsenal's English midfielder Joe Willock (C) and Aston Villa's Egyptian midfielder Trezeguet compete during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on July 21, 2020. photo: AFP

BIRMINGHAM, JULY 22: Dean Smith urged Aston Villa to finish the job after they climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Trezeguet clinched a priceless 1-0 win against Arsenal on Tuesday.
Smith's side have their survival fate in their own hands after the Egypt winger's first-half strike at Villa Park.
Watford's 4-0 thrashing against Manchester City earlier on Tuesday had opened the door for Villa to escape the bottom three.
And Villa seized their chance with a first home Premier League win over Arsenal in 18 attempts dating back to 1998.
Villa are now fourth bottom and have moved ahead of third-bottom Watford on goal difference, with Smith's men on -26 compared to the Hornets' -27.
They head to West Ham for their final game of the season on Sunday, while Watford visit Arsenal and second-bottom Bournemouth, three points from safety, travel to Everton.
There are a multitude of permutations that could decide relegation, but Villa will be safe if they can better Watford's result on what is certain to be a dramatic finale.
If Villa and Watford both win, goal difference or goals scored will decide who goes down.
"It is a big boost, that's for sure. We knew we had to get that win to catch Watford and now we have got the season in our own hands," Smith said.
"That's all you can ask going into the last game. It was a great performance and an even better result against a good team who just beat two of the best teams in Europe.
"We have taken the season to the last day. Watford can go and win at Arsenal so we have to make sure we win at West Ham."
Having secured an FA Cup final place by beating Manchester City on Saturday, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made six changes and Arsenal looked a shadow of the team who impressed at Wembley.
"Emotionally and physically it's been a very demanding week but I saw a team who wanted to fight until the end," Arteta insisted.
Arsenal cannot finish higher than eighth and must win the FA Cup final against Chelsea to qualify for next season's Europa League.     -AFP


