About 87pc children hit hard financially: Study





The survey reached 240 children involved in different professions in the megacity and found that one-fourth of them had already lost their jobs.

Among those, 36.6% of children said they were forced to be out of their works.

Some of the children who appeared in the survey said their parents had also lost jobs and already went home.

The survey, conducted in the first week of July, revealed that among 240 children, 46 had gone to their village homes after losing their jobs.

The rest 194 children stayed in Dhaka and among them 49.5% children changed their professions and many of them got involved in begging in Dhaka, which is already visible on the roads in the city, the survey said.

Besides changes in job conditions, children's income has also been reduced during the pandemic.

Among the children who participated in the survey, 57.2% said their income of Tk1, 000 to Tk3, 000 monthly, has reduced by 47.7% for the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 21.6% children, who earned Tk3, 000 to Tk4, 000 last month, are making 9.8% less than that.

However, 30.9% child labourers said their families depend on their income and now all of these populations had been affected.

Asked if they have received any assistance from the government 32% children said they got no assistance during this pandemic.

According to International Labour Organization and Unicef, the Covid-19 crisis may push millions more children into child labour putting their lives at risk which could lead to the first rise in child labour after 20 years of progress. A joint publication of the two bodies, titled 'Covid-19 and Child Labour: A Time of Crisis, a Time to Act,' had revealed that child labour had decreased by 94 million since 2000.0









Tomoo Hozumi, the Unicef representative in Bangladesh, said the Covid-19 pandemic had made a particularly negative impact on the lives, hopes and future of the most vulnerable children.

"Closure of schools and reduction of family income expose many children to the risk of child labour and commercial sexual exploitation. Studies have shown that the longer children are out of school, the less likely they are to return.

"We need to prioritize education and the protection of children now and throughout the duration of the pandemic," said Hozumi.

