SMCH MD, 2 others on 5-day remand





remand each on Tuesday in a case filed for fraud Covid-19 test reports.

The other two accused are Dr Abul Hasnat, 52, the hospital's assistant director (AD), and Shahriz Kabir (33), inventory officer of the hospital.

Faisal is the son of Hospital chairman Md Shahabuddin.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam passed the order, General Register Officer (GRO) Md Liakat Ali said.

Sub Inspector Md Moshiur Rahman, of Gulshan Police Station and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case produced them before his court with a seven-day remand prayer for each.

The IO said in his remand prayer that they were directly involved in issuing unauthorised Covid-19 test kits to detect Covid-19 and forging coronavirus test reports.

So, they need to be questioned to find out the vital clues about the incidents and to know the whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences.

On the other hand, defence lawyer Advocate Shahinur Rahman, submitted two separate petitions seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected their bail petitions and placed them remand.

Advocate Shahinur Rahman, the counsel of the trio, filed petitions seeking bail for his clients.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the managing director of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital (SMCH) Faisal Al Islam from a local residential hotel in city's Gulshan on Monday night.



On Sunday evening, a RAB mobile court conducted a drive, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam, at SMCH and found various irregularities, including unauthorised kits for Covid-19 test, providing fake test reports and having expired medicines.

RAB officials said SMCH had been treating Covid-19-negative people as Covid-19 patients, and generating a massive amount of bills. The hospital had also been charging excessive money from the patients.

At least 14 Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment at the private hospital and it charged them extra, besides making claims to the patients that they had conducted some tests multiple times without actually carrying out the tests, according to RAB.

Besides, the hospital was giving antibody tests without approval from the health authorities, and a fake Covid-19 test report was issued for money.

