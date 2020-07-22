Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Fake C-19 test reports

SMCH MD, 2 others on 5-day remand

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Court Correspondent

Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital (SMCH) managing director (MD) Foysal Al Islam and two other employees were placed on a five-day
remand each on Tuesday in a case filed for fraud Covid-19 test reports.
The other two accused are Dr Abul Hasnat, 52, the hospital's assistant director (AD), and Shahriz Kabir (33), inventory officer of the hospital.
Faisal is  the son of Hospital chairman Md Shahabuddin.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam passed the order, General Register Officer (GRO) Md Liakat Ali said.
Sub Inspector Md Moshiur Rahman, of Gulshan Police Station and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case produced them before his court with a seven-day remand prayer for each.
The IO said in his remand prayer that they were directly involved in issuing unauthorised Covid-19 test kits to detect Covid-19 and forging coronavirus test reports.
So, they need to be questioned to find out the vital clues about the incidents and to know the whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences.
On the other hand, defence lawyer Advocate Shahinur Rahman, submitted two separate petitions seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.
After hearing both sides, the court rejected their bail petitions and placed them remand.
Advocate Shahinur Rahman, the counsel of the trio, filed petitions seeking bail for his clients.
 A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the managing director of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital (SMCH) Faisal Al Islam from a local residential hotel in city's Gulshan on Monday night.

On Sunday evening, a RAB mobile court conducted a drive, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam, at SMCH and found various irregularities, including unauthorised kits for Covid-19 test, providing fake test reports and having expired medicines.
RAB officials said SMCH had been treating Covid-19-negative people as Covid-19 patients, and generating a massive amount of bills. The hospital had also been charging excessive money from the patients.
At least 14 Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment at the private hospital and it charged them extra, besides making claims to the patients that they had conducted some tests multiple times without actually carrying out the tests, according to RAB.
Besides, the hospital was giving antibody tests without approval from the health authorities, and a fake Covid-19 test report was issued for money.
The elite for












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
About 87pc children hit hard financially: Study
SMCH MD, 2 others on 5-day remand
US-China tensions flare as US holds naval exercises with Asia allies
US provides PPE for armed forces
Appeal seeks SC directive to form commission on banking sector
Wearing masks mandatory in Bangladesh
Hasina-Imran tele-talk today
BD’s Marina Tabassum on world's top 50 thinkers’ list


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft