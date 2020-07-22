US-China tensions flare as US holds naval exercises with Asia allies





After Washington last week hardened its position by explicitly rejecting Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea, US embassies in the region produced an unprecedented flurry of op-eds and statements criticising Beijing's actions.

China's response was fiery, accusing Washington of "defaming China with untrue words so as to mislead the public" in the region. "We are a battleground now," Renato de Castro, an analyst with the Albert Del Rosario Institute for Strategic and International Relations in the Philippines, told Reuters by phone. "It will be a long game."

The United States is conducting two military exercises in Asian waters this week involving allies Japan, Australia and India, the US navy said on Tuesday. The exercises come as military rivalry between the United States and China is intensifying and days after the United States said China's claims of sovereignty in the disputed South China Sea were illegal.

The USS Nimitz and the USS Ronald Reagan were deployed to the South China Sea twice this month but this week, the Nimitz was in the Indian Ocean for exercises with the Indian navy, the U.S. navy said, in the latest sign of growing cooperation between the forces.

India's relations with China have also been strained after a deadly clash on their disputed border in the Himalayas last month, prompting calls in India for closer security ties with the United States and its allies including Japan.

-REUTERS

The drills were carried out near India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, off the north end of the Malacca Straits, one of the world's busiest shipping routes for trade and fuel, an Indian source said. India has a military base on the islands.

Separately, the U.S. strike group led by the Ronald Reagan was carrying out drills with naval forces from Japan and Australia in the Philippine Sea, U.S. and Australian officials said on Tuesday.

A week ago, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Beijing's claim to about 90% of the potentially energy-rich South China Sea "completely unlawful" and accused Beijing of seeking a "maritime empire".

Meanwhile, China's response was consistent with "pugnacious 'Wolf-Warrior' diplomacy" since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, referring to increasingly nationalist Chinese rhetoric.

Strains have become more evident in the South China Sea recently, with US and Chinese navies holding simultaneous exercises in a waterway that China claims over smaller rivals, including the Philippines and Vietnam, on the basis of history.

China "couldn't afford allowing the U.S to make appreciable gains in turning regional opinion", said Collin Koh Swee Lean, a research fellow at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

"At least some of the Southeast Asian governments... may secretly, if not publicly, welcome the latest Pompeo statement and thereby possibly be emboldened to resist its moves in the disputed waters."

















