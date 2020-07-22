US provides PPE for armed forces





response efforts.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and embassy representatives of the US Military's Indo-Pacific Command have handed over the PPE to Principal Staff Officer (PSO), AFD Lieutenant General Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The US embassy in Dhaka-donated equipment delivered on Monday includes 1,200 KN95 surgical masks, 8,000 washable face masks, 3,000 200-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, 9,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 600 reusable HAZMAT suits, 100 disposable HAZMAT suits, and 500 face shields, all of which the United States purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies, it said.

Till date, the United States, through the Departments of State, Defence, and Agriculture, USAID, and the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention, has provided over $56.5 million in aid of combating COVID-19 in Bangladesh, however, this is the sixth in a series of planned PPE distributions from the United States to Bangladesh.









AFD personnel are playing a key role in Bangladesh's Covid-19 response, supporting the public and Ministry of Health (MoH) initiatives throughout the country, including the opening of military hospitals to the public in support of Covid-19 treatment, said the Embassy.

This PPE donation ensures identified first responders remain protected while they deliver safety and security for all people living in Bangladesh, it said.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the US government, through the Department of State and USAID alone, has committed more than $1.5 billion worldwide in emergency health, humanitarian, economic, and development assistance specifically aimed at helping governments, international organisations, and NGOs fight the pandemic.

The US Embassy Dhaka is providing assistance to organisations throughout Bangladesh, building on more than $1 billion in health assistance delivered to Bangladesh over the past 20 years.

This funding, it said, emphasises the long-term US commitment to helping ensure access for all people in Bangladesh to quality and lifesaving healthcare.















