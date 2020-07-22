Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Front Page

US provides PPE for armed forces

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States has provided essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for distribution among members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division (AFD) as part of continued US support for Bangladesh's Covid-19
response efforts.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and embassy representatives of the US Military's Indo-Pacific Command have handed over the PPE to Principal Staff Officer (PSO), AFD Lieutenant General Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The US embassy in Dhaka-donated equipment delivered on Monday includes 1,200 KN95 surgical masks, 8,000 washable face masks, 3,000 200-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, 9,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 600 reusable HAZMAT suits, 100 disposable HAZMAT suits, and 500 face shields, all of which the United States purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies, it said.
Till date, the United States, through the Departments of State, Defence, and Agriculture, USAID, and the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention, has provided over $56.5 million in aid of combating COVID-19 in Bangladesh, however, this is the sixth in a series of planned PPE distributions from the United States to Bangladesh.




AFD personnel are playing a key role in Bangladesh's Covid-19 response, supporting the public and Ministry of Health (MoH) initiatives throughout the country, including the opening of military hospitals to the public in support of Covid-19 treatment, said the Embassy.
This PPE donation ensures identified first responders remain protected while they deliver safety and security for all people living in Bangladesh, it said.
Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the US government, through the Department of State and USAID alone, has committed more than $1.5 billion worldwide in emergency health, humanitarian, economic, and development assistance specifically aimed at helping governments, international organisations, and NGOs fight the pandemic.
The US Embassy Dhaka is providing assistance to organisations throughout Bangladesh, building on more than $1 billion in health assistance delivered to Bangladesh over the past 20 years.
This funding, it said, emphasises the long-term US commitment to helping ensure access for all people in Bangladesh to quality and lifesaving healthcare.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
About 87pc children hit hard financially: Study
SMCH MD, 2 others on 5-day remand
US-China tensions flare as US holds naval exercises with Asia allies
US provides PPE for armed forces
Appeal seeks SC directive to form commission on banking sector
Wearing masks mandatory in Bangladesh
Hasina-Imran tele-talk today
BD’s Marina Tabassum on world's top 50 thinkers’ list


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft