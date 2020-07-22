Appeal seeks SC directive to form commission on banking sector





Advocate Manzil Murshid, president of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), filed the leave to appeal on Tuesday, eight months after HC verdict.

The appeal will be placed before the Chamber judge of the Appellate Division for holding a hearing, said Manzil Murshid.

The rights organisation had filed the writ petition with the High Court, seeking necessary order upon the government to form a commission to investigate irregularities in the banking sector under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1956.

On November 3 last year, the HC bench of Justice J B M Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam delivered its verdict, saying that the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1956 laid down power to form an inquiry commission into significant issues.

Besides, the HC asked the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to constitute a nine-member committee comprising banking experts to find out the loopholes in the loan sanctioning process.

Mentioning the HC observation lawyer Manzil Murshid told the Daily Observer that after the judgment the government or BB did not constitute a commission in this regard.

A commission is needed to investigate and to stop the irregularities in the banking sector, he said.

On February 13 in 2019, the HC issued a rule asking the central bank to submit a list of loan defaulters and sought an explanation as to why legal steps should not be taken against the irregularities that took place in the banking sector in the past 20 years.

On May 16, the court directed the central bank to submit information about all irregularities, including loan defaults, and measures taken against them in the last 20 years within June 24.









Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank issued a notification on special guidelines on May 16 for loan rescheduling and one-time payment, providing significant opportunities for loan defaulters. They were allowed to reschedule loans after paying 2 percent of their previous loans and then there the interest rate would be 9 percent.





