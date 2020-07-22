Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Wearing masks mandatory in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made wearing face masks mandatory at all offices, hospitals, educational institutions, religious centres, shopping malls, shops, markets, buses, trains, flights, readymade garment (RMG) factories, hotels, restaurants and at social gatherings.
A circular signed by Md Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, deputy secretary of the Health Service Division, was issued in this regard on Tuesday.
In the circular, the
government also asked pedestrians, rickshaw-pullers and hawkers to wear masks and advised everyone to wear masks even at home, if any of their family members start showing Covid-19 symptoms.
The government asked the authorities concerned to ensure that everyone wears masks while availing different services. It also asked local administrations, hospital authorities to implement the directive.
Bangladesh has been recording a high number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, even after the number of tests had gone down.
The country now has more than 200,000 officially confirmed cases and over 2,700 deaths.
Health experts suggest strictly maintaining hygiene rules and wearing masks as effective ways to stop the highly contagious Covid-19 virus from spreading.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
About 87pc children hit hard financially: Study
SMCH MD, 2 others on 5-day remand
US-China tensions flare as US holds naval exercises with Asia allies
US provides PPE for armed forces
Appeal seeks SC directive to form commission on banking sector
Wearing masks mandatory in Bangladesh
Hasina-Imran tele-talk today
BD’s Marina Tabassum on world's top 50 thinkers’ list


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft