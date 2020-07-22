Wearing masks mandatory in Bangladesh





A circular signed by Md Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, deputy secretary of the Health Service Division, was issued in this regard on Tuesday.

In the circular, the

government also asked pedestrians, rickshaw-pullers and hawkers to wear masks and advised everyone to wear masks even at home, if any of their family members start showing Covid-19 symptoms.

The government asked the authorities concerned to ensure that everyone wears masks while availing different services. It also asked local administrations, hospital authorities to implement the directive.

Bangladesh has been recording a high number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, even after the number of tests had gone down.

The country now has more than 200,000 officially confirmed cases and over 2,700 deaths.

Health experts suggest strictly maintaining hygiene rules and wearing masks as effective ways to stop the highly contagious Covid-19 virus from spreading.















