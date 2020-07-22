Hasina-Imran tele-talk today





Earlier, the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his eagerness to talk with the Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and made a request to the Foreign Ministry to take initiative in this regard, Foreign Ministry sources said.

"Pakistan Ambassador in Dhaka, Imran Ahmed

Siddiqui has conveyed the Pakistan Prime Minister's request to the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen last week and urged him (Momen) to make an arrangement for this tele-meeting," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry put up the issue to the Prime Minister's office and the PMO gave the schedule for today, the official added.

In October last, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina over telephone on the eve of the beginning of her visit to India. "They exchanged greetings. He (Imran Khan) inquired about the Bangladesh prime minister's eye," Karim said. Hasina was prepared to go London for her eye surgery.

The Pakistan prime minister called Hasina at that time when the hostility between the two nuclear-armed nations of South Asia had risen sharply over Muslim-majority Kashmir.















