Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
BD’s Marina Tabassum on world's top 50 thinkers’ list

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum's name was registered on the list of world's top 50 thinkers in 2020.
UK-based magazine
Prospect published the list on July 14.
Prospect said there is nothing like an emergency to make people realise the value of practical ideas and sharpest thinkers answers so many unknown questions freely.
At the forefront of creating buildings in tune with their natural environments, Bangladeshi architect Tabassum also embraces the design challenges posed by what we are collectively doing to the planet, the magazine said.
She recently exhibited lightweight houses made from locally-sourced materials that perch on stilts and can be moved when the waters rise- an increasingly common occurrence in Bangladesh.
Tabassum designed the Bait Ur Rouf Mosque in Dhaka, made of terracotta brick-echoing the mosques from the Sultanate era-which is built on a raised platform, again to protect against flooding.
The mosque won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture.
Marina Tabassum, principal of MTA, graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1995.
She won a prestigious national competition to design the independence monument of Bangladesh and the Liberation War Museum. She established Marina Tabassum Architects (MTA) in 2005.


