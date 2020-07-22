Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 3057 new cases, 41 more deaths

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Bangladesh on Tuesday announced 41 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 2,709.
During this period, the health authorities said 3,057 new cases were identified after testing 12,898 samples. So far, the country has reported 2,10,510 coronavirus cases, Prof Dr Nasima Sultana of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said at a regular online briefing.
Among the confirmed cases 1,15,397 patients have recovered. In the last 24 hours the number of recovery is 1,841.
The number of tests have also come down. In 24 hours, Prof Nasima said 12,898 samples were tested. So far, 10,54,569 samples have been tested.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.
Global coronavirus situation
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 14,707,451 on Tuesday with over 609,986 deaths, according to the tally of US-based     Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.
It has spread to all corners of the world since then.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
About 87pc children hit hard financially: Study
SMCH MD, 2 others on 5-day remand
US-China tensions flare as US holds naval exercises with Asia allies
US provides PPE for armed forces
Appeal seeks SC directive to form commission on banking sector
Wearing masks mandatory in Bangladesh
Hasina-Imran tele-talk today
BD’s Marina Tabassum on world's top 50 thinkers’ list


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft