Covid-19: 3057 new cases, 41 more deaths





During this period, the health authorities said 3,057 new cases were identified after testing 12,898 samples. So far, the country has reported 2,10,510 coronavirus cases, Prof Dr Nasima Sultana of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said at a regular online briefing.

Among the confirmed cases 1,15,397 patients have recovered. In the last 24 hours the number of recovery is 1,841.

The number of tests have also come down. In 24 hours, Prof Nasima said 12,898 samples were tested. So far, 10,54,569 samples have been tested.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Global coronavirus situation

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 14,707,451 on Tuesday with over 609,986 deaths, according to the tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.

It has spread to all corners of the world since then. -UNB















