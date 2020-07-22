Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:32 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Fake C-19  Certificate Scam

Shahed smuggled out Tk 50 crore

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Mamunur Rashid

Mohammad Shahed, the Chairman of Regent Group smuggled Tk50 crore out of the country, said a member of Intelligence agencies in exchange for anonymity on Tuesday.  
Mohammad Shahed earned the huge amount of money through fraudulence.  Mohammad Shahed was arrested for defrauding the public by issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.
A senior official of an Intelligence agency told the Daily Observer, Mohammad Shahed believed he might be arrested and for that reason he didn't want to keep the money in the country.
Shahed was amassing wealth in a nexus with influential persons. Shahed has used TV talk shows to get favours from influential people.
Mohammad Shahed was handed over to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for interrogation through a verbal order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to
the RAB.       But they have not received the written document yet, said a RAB member.
Some Mehta of a UK-based company Trans Globalnexus, informed RAB that Shahed had smuggled Tk50 crore (USD 6 million) out of the country since 2012. The amount grew after 2016.
Mehta went on to tell that Shahed had told him that he earned money through mediation.  He carried out fraudulence in the guise of a media personality.
Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Rail Project authority on Tuesday filed a case against Mohammad Shahed with Uttara West Police SWtation in connection with issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates. Shahed, accused in over 60 cases, is now on a ten-day remand of Detective Branch of police.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is going to file a case against Regent Group Chairman Md Shahed and three others for embezzling about Tk1.5 crore from NRB Bank.
ACC's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told media that the anti-graft body took the decision as it primarily found his involvement in misappropriation of the money. The anti-graft commission approved the case on Tuesday and its inquiry team will file the case by today.




On July 6, a mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted raids on the Uttara and Mirpur branches of the Regent Hospital following allegations of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and exorbitant charge for Covid-19 test and treatment.
Later, the head office of Regent in city's Uttara area and Mirpur and its hospital were sealed off.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
About 87pc children hit hard financially: Study
SMCH MD, 2 others on 5-day remand
US-China tensions flare as US holds naval exercises with Asia allies
US provides PPE for armed forces
Appeal seeks SC directive to form commission on banking sector
Wearing masks mandatory in Bangladesh
Hasina-Imran tele-talk today
BD’s Marina Tabassum on world's top 50 thinkers’ list


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft