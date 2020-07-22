Shahed smuggled out Tk 50 crore





Mohammad Shahed earned the huge amount of money through fraudulence. Mohammad Shahed was arrested for defrauding the public by issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.

A senior official of an Intelligence agency told the Daily Observer, Mohammad Shahed believed he might be arrested and for that reason he didn't want to keep the money in the country.

Shahed was amassing wealth in a nexus with influential persons. Shahed has used TV talk shows to get favours from influential people.

Mohammad Shahed was handed over to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for interrogation through a verbal order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to

the RAB. But they have not received the written document yet, said a RAB member.

Some Mehta of a UK-based company Trans Globalnexus, informed RAB that Shahed had smuggled Tk50 crore (USD 6 million) out of the country since 2012. The amount grew after 2016.

Mehta went on to tell that Shahed had told him that he earned money through mediation. He carried out fraudulence in the guise of a media personality.

Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Rail Project authority on Tuesday filed a case against Mohammad Shahed with Uttara West Police SWtation in connection with issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates. Shahed, accused in over 60 cases, is now on a ten-day remand of Detective Branch of police.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is going to file a case against Regent Group Chairman Md Shahed and three others for embezzling about Tk1.5 crore from NRB Bank.

ACC's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told media that the anti-graft body took the decision as it primarily found his involvement in misappropriation of the money. The anti-graft commission approved the case on Tuesday and its inquiry team will file the case by today.









On July 6, a mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted raids on the Uttara and Mirpur branches of the Regent Hospital following allegations of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and exorbitant charge for Covid-19 test and treatment.

Later, the head office of Regent in city's Uttara area and Mirpur and its hospital were sealed off.



