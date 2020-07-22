Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1

Eid-ul-Azha will fall on Aug 1 in Bangladesh as the moon for the month of Zil Hajj on the Islamic calendar has not been sighted.

Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam announced the date on Tuesday evening after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The government has imposed certain restrictions on the celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has asked all officials and employees of public, private and autonomous organisations, and workers of garment factories not to leave their areas of work during the Eid holidays.

-bdnews24.com









