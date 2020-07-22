Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:32 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Health Services DG Azad resigns amid Covid-19 test scams

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

Health Services DG Azad resigns amid Covid-19 test scams

Health Services DG Azad resigns amid Covid-19 test scams

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad has resigned amid a series of scams related to Covid-19 tests.
Azad submitted his resignation letter to the Public Administration Ministry on Tuesday, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan said.
Source at DGHS said Azad showed his deteriorated health condition as the reason of the resignation as he has been suffering from Kidney problems.
However, the source could not confirm whether the resignation was accepted or not.
After Professor Dr Din Mohammad went on retirement, the government     appointed Dr Abul Kalam Azad as director general for health services. Later his tenure was extended twice on contractual basis.
Prior to his appointment as director general in 2016, Azad was the additional director general for planning and then administration at the DGHS.
Last week, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare served a show cause notice to Dr Abul Kalam Azad over signing an agreement with the Regent Hospital that was found providing fake Covid-19 certificates.
Sources from DGHS said that Additional DG Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Mugda Medical College Principal Prof Dr Titu Mia, and Dr AHM Enayet Hussain, the DG of Health Education Department under DGHS, are on the short list of candidates who could replace Prof Azad.
He had also worked as the director of the directorate's Management Information Department.
Born in Nilphamari in 1960, he received MBBS degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1983 and MPhil from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in 1990.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
About 87pc children hit hard financially: Study
SMCH MD, 2 others on 5-day remand
US-China tensions flare as US holds naval exercises with Asia allies
US provides PPE for armed forces
Appeal seeks SC directive to form commission on banking sector
Wearing masks mandatory in Bangladesh
Hasina-Imran tele-talk today
BD’s Marina Tabassum on world's top 50 thinkers’ list


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft