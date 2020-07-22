Trial transshipment of Indian cargoes thru Ctg Port begins





According to Chattogram Port Authority sources, MV Sejuti arrived at the Chattogram Port on Tuesday morning carrying 221 TEUs of containers including four containers for India.

The ship took berth at NCT Terminal at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. In the evening, four containers for Indian businessmen were unloaded from the ship and scheduled to leave for Agartala-Akhaura Land port at night.

When contacted, Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA, told the Daily Observer that two containers were for Tripura businessmen and two others for Assam businessmen.

He said, it is the trial cargo carrying for starting transshipment through Chattogram Port.

The CPA Secretary claimed that the Chattogram Port is ready to provide transshipment facility to India with full commitment.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has agreed to allow India to use Chattogram and Mongla ports for freight transport to its northeastern states.

A cabinet meeting held on September 9 in 2018 decided that customs duties and transportation costs will be charged on this freight as it would pass through Bangladesh territory.

A draft of the communication network being built for connectivity between the Chattogram and Mongla ports has been approved for India's signing. One of the provisions says that Nepal and Bhutan can be added to the agreement if they wish.

The decision is another step in improving the friendly relations between Bangladesh and India.

The Chattogram and Mongla ports will be used to transport goods to northeastern Indian states.

Only Bangladeshi vehicles may be used as freight transport to move the goods while they are in Bangladeshi territory. India must also follow GATT and Bangladeshi regulations and pay the customs duties and buy tax equivalent bonds.

A tracking system will be used to monitor the cargo moving through Bangladesh.

Priority will be given according to the capacity of the Chattogram and Mongla ports.















