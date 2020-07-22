Rain worsens flood situation in country



Flood situation deteriorated further in three upazilas of Bogura as Jamuna and Bangali rivers were flowing above the danger marks on Tuesday. The photo was taken from Sariakandi upazila. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The rainfall almost paralyzed normal lives of people and traffic movements in the cities. Dhaka city yesterday saw an unprecedented water logging in different parts.

Amid heavy downpour and incessant onrushing of water from upstream over the past one week, water level in Ganges basin and Brahmaputra basin in the country's northern parts have increased further.

Officials of Bangladesh

Water Development Board (BWDB) said water levels of major rivers, except Teesta of the Brahmaputra basin, marked further fall as onrush of hilly water from the upper catchment reduced in the basin during the last 24 hours till 3pm on Tuesday.

However, Rajshahi local office of BWDB recorded rising trend of water level at almost all points like Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria and Goalanda in the past 24 hours, said Mukhlesur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of BWDB.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the BWDB, however, forecasted that the flood situation may deteriorate in next 48 to 72 hours despite an improving trend currently continuing in the Brahmaputra basin.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday forecast that rain or thundershowers may continue over the next 72 hours across the country.

As a result, char (riverbed) and other low-lying areas in the two regions may deteriorate further.

At a forecast, Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan apprehended that around 25 districts of the country might be affected by the new flood.

According to the report of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, at least 28 lakh people of north-eastern and central regions of the country are now marooned. The floodwater damaged houses and crops of the areas.

According to the BMD forecast, light to moderate rain, thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over all divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to BMD, 87mm rain was recorded in the capital in 24 hours until 6am on Tuesday. During this period, the Met Office recorded 925mm rain across the country and the highest, 101mm was recorded in Cox's Bazar.

Meanwhile, the rain on Monday night and Tuesday night left many streets, lanes and by-lanes in the capital city under knee-deep water. Office-goers faced trouble in the morning due to water logging and traffic congestion in different parts of the capital.

The water level in Ganges further rose by 1cm to 2cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj and at Rajshahi stations respectively but was flowing 184 cm and 188 cm below the danger levels at the stations.

Of the 13 river points monitored in almost eight districts under Rajshahi Division, water level increased at nine stations while it decreased at three points and remained static at one point in the last 24 hours.

Bhuiyan said water level in the Jamuna had been receding continuously for the last couple of days but was still flowing above the danger mark at Sariakandi in Bogura, Kazipur and Sirajganj.

The Gur River was also flowing 67 cm above the danger mark at Singra in Natore with a rise of 10 cm afresh while the Atrai River was flowing 100 cm above the danger mark at Baghabari in Sirajganj district point.

Meanwhile, many areas have become waterlogged and flood-affected due to inundation of mainland and damaging of flood control embankments in different areas in the division.

Around 31,836 households consisting 1.28 lakh people at 158 chars and other low-lying villages were affected by the floodwater. Floodwater submerged crops on 8,831 hectares of land in Bogura district as its Jamuna River was following 88cm above the danger mark at Sariakandi point.

In Naogaon district, around 18,800 families have so far been affected in Sadar, Manda, Atrai and Raninagar upazilas while 600 other families in Shingra and Naldanga upazilas in Natore districts, said Moinul Islam, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Division.

Ten villages have also become waterlogged due to damaging of some parts of Nandaibari-Krishnapur-Malanchi flood control embankment on Little Jamuna River in Raninagar Upazila of the same district that inundated many adjacent areas besides affecting standing crops and fish farming ponds.

Around 3.37 lakh people of 676.5 square-kilometer low-lying areas were affected and standing crops on around 14,013 hectares of land were submerged in Sadar, Kazipur, Belkuchi, Chowhali, Shahjadpur and Ullapara Upazila in Sirajganj district.

Jamuna River was flowing above the danger mark at Sirajgonj, Baghabari and Kajipur points, said Islam adding, the district and upazila administrations with local public representatives have further intensified relief activities in the worst-affected areas.

He also said the district administrations and BWDB were closely monitoring the situation and taking instant steps when and where necessary during the deluge in Rajshahi Division.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam of Rangpur said the government continued allocating more rice and money for conducting relief activities in flood-hit areas of Rangpur Division.

The district administrations have intensified distribution of relief among flood-hit people of Rangpur.

The major rivers were flowing above the danger marks (DM) at 10 points in five districts in the Brahmaputra basin. Following further fall in water levels, the Brahmaputra was flowing above the 26cm danger mark at Noonkhawa and 42cm at Chilmari at 9 am.

The Dharla was flowing above 35cm danger mark at Kurigram and 43cm at Ghagot in Gaibandha at 9 am on Tuesday.

The Jamuna was flowing above 72cm danger mark at Fulchhari, 78cm at Bahadurabad, 88cm at Sariakandi, 74cm at Kazipur and 69cm at Sirajganj points at 9 am on Tuesday.

However, the Teesta marked a sharp rise by 58cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari during the last 24 hours and was flowing 20cm above the danger mark at 9 am.

BWDB Rangpur Zone Chief Engineer Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said sporadic incidents of riverbank erosion had been reported from vulnerable points of Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Gaibandha districts with recession of floodwater at slower rate.

Gaibandha DRRO Moazzem Hossain said the flood had affected 1.35-lakh people of 33,500 families in 29 unions of five upazilas in the district.















Incessant heavy rainfall due to active axis of monsoon trough was recorded at most places across the country including Dhaka and Chattogram cities on Tuesday.The rainfall almost paralyzed normal lives of people and traffic movements in the cities. Dhaka city yesterday saw an unprecedented water logging in different parts.Amid heavy downpour and incessant onrushing of water from upstream over the past one week, water level in Ganges basin and Brahmaputra basin in the country's northern parts have increased further.Officials of BangladeshWater Development Board (BWDB) said water levels of major rivers, except Teesta of the Brahmaputra basin, marked further fall as onrush of hilly water from the upper catchment reduced in the basin during the last 24 hours till 3pm on Tuesday.However, Rajshahi local office of BWDB recorded rising trend of water level at almost all points like Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria and Goalanda in the past 24 hours, said Mukhlesur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of BWDB.The Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the BWDB, however, forecasted that the flood situation may deteriorate in next 48 to 72 hours despite an improving trend currently continuing in the Brahmaputra basin.Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday forecast that rain or thundershowers may continue over the next 72 hours across the country.As a result, char (riverbed) and other low-lying areas in the two regions may deteriorate further.At a forecast, Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan apprehended that around 25 districts of the country might be affected by the new flood.According to the report of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, at least 28 lakh people of north-eastern and central regions of the country are now marooned. The floodwater damaged houses and crops of the areas.According to the BMD forecast, light to moderate rain, thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over all divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall.According to BMD, 87mm rain was recorded in the capital in 24 hours until 6am on Tuesday. During this period, the Met Office recorded 925mm rain across the country and the highest, 101mm was recorded in Cox's Bazar.Meanwhile, the rain on Monday night and Tuesday night left many streets, lanes and by-lanes in the capital city under knee-deep water. Office-goers faced trouble in the morning due to water logging and traffic congestion in different parts of the capital.The water level in Ganges further rose by 1cm to 2cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj and at Rajshahi stations respectively but was flowing 184 cm and 188 cm below the danger levels at the stations.Of the 13 river points monitored in almost eight districts under Rajshahi Division, water level increased at nine stations while it decreased at three points and remained static at one point in the last 24 hours.Bhuiyan said water level in the Jamuna had been receding continuously for the last couple of days but was still flowing above the danger mark at Sariakandi in Bogura, Kazipur and Sirajganj.The Gur River was also flowing 67 cm above the danger mark at Singra in Natore with a rise of 10 cm afresh while the Atrai River was flowing 100 cm above the danger mark at Baghabari in Sirajganj district point.Meanwhile, many areas have become waterlogged and flood-affected due to inundation of mainland and damaging of flood control embankments in different areas in the division.Around 31,836 households consisting 1.28 lakh people at 158 chars and other low-lying villages were affected by the floodwater. Floodwater submerged crops on 8,831 hectares of land in Bogura district as its Jamuna River was following 88cm above the danger mark at Sariakandi point.In Naogaon district, around 18,800 families have so far been affected in Sadar, Manda, Atrai and Raninagar upazilas while 600 other families in Shingra and Naldanga upazilas in Natore districts, said Moinul Islam, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Division.Ten villages have also become waterlogged due to damaging of some parts of Nandaibari-Krishnapur-Malanchi flood control embankment on Little Jamuna River in Raninagar Upazila of the same district that inundated many adjacent areas besides affecting standing crops and fish farming ponds.Around 3.37 lakh people of 676.5 square-kilometer low-lying areas were affected and standing crops on around 14,013 hectares of land were submerged in Sadar, Kazipur, Belkuchi, Chowhali, Shahjadpur and Ullapara Upazila in Sirajganj district.Jamuna River was flowing above the danger mark at Sirajgonj, Baghabari and Kajipur points, said Islam adding, the district and upazila administrations with local public representatives have further intensified relief activities in the worst-affected areas.He also said the district administrations and BWDB were closely monitoring the situation and taking instant steps when and where necessary during the deluge in Rajshahi Division.Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam of Rangpur said the government continued allocating more rice and money for conducting relief activities in flood-hit areas of Rangpur Division.The district administrations have intensified distribution of relief among flood-hit people of Rangpur.The major rivers were flowing above the danger marks (DM) at 10 points in five districts in the Brahmaputra basin. Following further fall in water levels, the Brahmaputra was flowing above the 26cm danger mark at Noonkhawa and 42cm at Chilmari at 9 am.The Dharla was flowing above 35cm danger mark at Kurigram and 43cm at Ghagot in Gaibandha at 9 am on Tuesday.The Jamuna was flowing above 72cm danger mark at Fulchhari, 78cm at Bahadurabad, 88cm at Sariakandi, 74cm at Kazipur and 69cm at Sirajganj points at 9 am on Tuesday.However, the Teesta marked a sharp rise by 58cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari during the last 24 hours and was flowing 20cm above the danger mark at 9 am.BWDB Rangpur Zone Chief Engineer Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said sporadic incidents of riverbank erosion had been reported from vulnerable points of Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Gaibandha districts with recession of floodwater at slower rate.Gaibandha DRRO Moazzem Hossain said the flood had affected 1.35-lakh people of 33,500 families in 29 unions of five upazilas in the district.