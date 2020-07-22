Hefazat chief Shafi admitted to CMCH

HATHAZARI, July 21: Hefazat-e Islam chief and Director General of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Hathazari Madrasa Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi has been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) due physical weakness on Tuesday noon.

Maulana Anas Madani, the publicity secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam and son of Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi confirmed the matter through a press release on Tuesday.

He said that due to vomiting and physical weakness, Huzur has become physically weak. Therefore, he was admitted to CMCH around 3:00pm on Tuesday for the advice and treatment of specialist doctors. Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi wished everyone for a swift recovery.