Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
Prof Golam Rahman’s wife dies after recovery from C-19

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Reporter

Though she beat the deadly virus Covid-19, Naeem Ara Hussain, the wife of former Chief Information Commissioner Professor Golam Rahman, finally lost the long battle for life with damaged lungs on Tuesday. She was 66.
Naeem Ara breathed her last at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital around 5:40am, said Golam Rahman, also a former professor of Dhaka University's Mass Communication and Journalism department.
He said that his wife had been admitted to Holy Family Hospital in the capital on May 30, a day after she tested positive for coronavirus.
Later, her four other family members, including Golam Rahman, were also diagnosed with Covid-19, but they all recovered.
As her condition worsened, Naeem Ara was shifted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital on June 4.




She tested negative for the virus on June 26, but her lungs got damaged as he had been infected with pneumonia along with corona.
Naeem Ara was a teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (1999-2008).


