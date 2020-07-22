Video
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
Legislative secretary dies of C-19

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Naren Das, secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, died of Covid-19 at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital on Tuesday evening.




He breathed his last at 7:15pm in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the university, said a press release.
He was admitted to BSMMU on July 5 with fever and breathing problems. He was tested positive with coronavirus on July 7 and was under treatment there since then.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Minister Anisul Huq Md expressed their condolences at the demise of secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Division. Law and justice division Secretary Md. Golam Sarwar also expressed his deep shock at the death of legislative secretary.
In a separate condolence message, they also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.



Legislative secretary dies of C-19
