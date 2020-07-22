Legislative secretary dies of C-19













He breathed his last at 7:15pm in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the university, said a press release.

He was admitted to BSMMU on July 5 with fever and breathing problems. He was tested positive with coronavirus on July 7 and was under treatment there since then.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Minister Anisul Huq Md expressed their condolences at the demise of secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Division. Law and justice division Secretary Md. Golam Sarwar also expressed his deep shock at the death of legislative secretary.

