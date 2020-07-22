Video
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
HC order for compensation to families of 4 fire victims stayed till Aug 16

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The chamber judge of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday stayed till August 16 a High Court (HC) order that asked the United Hospital authorities to give Tk 30 lakh to each of the families of four victims out of five who were killed in a fire at its isolation unit on May 27.
Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order after a virtual hearing on a petition filed by the United Hospital authorities seeking a stay on the order.
The chamber court also sent the stay petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing on August 16.
Senior lawyer Rokanuddin Mahmud, Tanzib Ul Alam and Mustafizur Rahman Khan appeared for the United Hospital and Supreme Court Bar Association president AM Amin Uddin, Aneek R Haque, Hassan MS Azim, Muntasir Uddin Ahmed and Niaz Mohammad Mahbub stood for the writ petitioners during the hearing. on July 15 The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim asked the United Hospital authorities to pay Tk 30 lakh to each of the families of four victims out of five who were killed in a fire at its isolation unit.
The court directed the hospital authorities to pay the money to the victims' families in 15 days after receiving the certified copy of the order.
The victims, who died in the fire, were Vernon Anthony Paul, 75, Riyajul Alam, 45, Khodeja Begum, 70, Md Monir Hossain, 75, and Md Mahbub, 50.
On June 29, the HC asked the United Hospital authorities to provide compensation through an amicable settlement to families of the victims by July 11.
The court also said if the United Hospital does not settle over the compensation claim within that day, the HC will set the amount of compensation on July 12.
Supreme Court lawyer Niaz Mohammad Mahbub submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on May 31, seeking its directives on the authorities concerned to give Tk 5 crore to each victim's family and take necessary action against the persons  responsible for the incident.
After a preliminary hearing on the writ petition on June 2, the HC had asked the inspector general of police, Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK), Fire Service and Civil Defence and the United Hospital authorities to submit a probe report into the deaths of five patients in fire at the hospital coronavirus unit by June 14.
As per the directive of the court, Rajuk, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and United Hospital authorities submitted separate probe reports to the court through attorney general's office on June 11.


