Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
Home Back Page

Rain coupled with high tide flood low-lying areas in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 21: The project worth Tk 5,616 crore to end water logging in Chattogram has failed to bring any relief to the people of the port city.
The low-lying areas of the city went under knee-deep water due to normal shower coupled with high tide on Tuesday.
The Meteorological Department has recorded nearly 60 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 6:00pm on Tuesday. Besides, the sea water entered the low lying areas of the city due to high tide.
The civic life in the port city has become paralysed due to the water-logging.
Almost all the residential houses at Bakalia, Chandgaon, Bahadderhat, Chawk Bazar, Badurtala, Nasirabad, Halishahar, Patenga, Kattali, Reazuddin bazar, Chaktai, Khatunganj, Agrabad and Boxirhat have been affected by the rainwater for water-logging causing a colossal loss to the people.
Besides, the businessmen of Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hub of the country, have been affected as most of the godowns and shops have been submerged by the tide water. Besides, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places over the country till Thursday next.
Meanwhile, Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three due to heavy shower.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.
Sources said nearly 50 per cent work of Tk 5,616 crore project to end water logging in Chattogram has been completed by June last.
Under the project the constructions of retaining wall in 28 canals of the total of 36 canals have been going on. Besides, the constructions of five sluice gates in the estuary of five canals are nearing completion.
Moreover, the renovation, expansion, cleaning and improvement of all drains in 40 wards of the Chattogram City Corporaton are going on in full swing,  sources said. All drains of six wards have already been completed. Bangladesh Army entrusted with the implementation of the mega project.


