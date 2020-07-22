Explore new markets protecting RMG export





He made the call during a virtual meeting attended by Bangladesh envoys from the UK, Italy, France, Sweden, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Monday evening.

"Explore opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in new destination in Europe, explore Bangladesh's readymade garment export market during and post Covid-19 pandemic readymade garment export market during and post Covid-19 pandemic," Momen said, a foreign ministry press release said on Tuesday. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Dr Rubana Huq also attended the meeting.

The Foreign Minister suggested the envoys to disseminate information about the government's initiatives including a stimulus package to overcome the economic fallout due to the pandemic among the government and Bangladeshi expatriates in their respective host countries.

The foreign minister also urged the envoys to remain vigilant about negative campaigns against Bangladesh in their host countries.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh has been able to keep its economy afloat along with ensuring healthcare for Covid-19 patients due to farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the release added.

He said the government has declared a US$ 12.11 billion stimulus package to recover the national economy wreaked by the pandemic while country's nearly five crore people received cash support.

BGMEA President Rubana Huq said the RMG factories are in production following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organisation (ILO). She sought the Bangladesh envoy's support in addressing issues of Bangladesh RMG products in the European market.

She said Bangladesh, after meeting its domestic demand, exported 65 lakh pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the US market.

Rubana Huq shared the problems of the RMG sector with the Ambassadors and sought their support in addressing those.

The envoys assured her of providing required support in this regard.















Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has directed the envoys in European countries to explore opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in new destination in Europe and explore new markets for Bangladeshi products protecting the readymade garment export market during and post Covid-19 pandemic.He made the call during a virtual meeting attended by Bangladesh envoys from the UK, Italy, France, Sweden, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Monday evening."Explore opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in new destination in Europe, explore Bangladesh's readymade garment export market during and post Covid-19 pandemic readymade garment export market during and post Covid-19 pandemic," Momen said, a foreign ministry press release said on Tuesday. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Dr Rubana Huq also attended the meeting.The Foreign Minister suggested the envoys to disseminate information about the government's initiatives including a stimulus package to overcome the economic fallout due to the pandemic among the government and Bangladeshi expatriates in their respective host countries.The foreign minister also urged the envoys to remain vigilant about negative campaigns against Bangladesh in their host countries.Dr Momen said Bangladesh has been able to keep its economy afloat along with ensuring healthcare for Covid-19 patients due to farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the release added.He said the government has declared a US$ 12.11 billion stimulus package to recover the national economy wreaked by the pandemic while country's nearly five crore people received cash support.BGMEA President Rubana Huq said the RMG factories are in production following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organisation (ILO). She sought the Bangladesh envoy's support in addressing issues of Bangladesh RMG products in the European market.She said Bangladesh, after meeting its domestic demand, exported 65 lakh pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the US market.Rubana Huq shared the problems of the RMG sector with the Ambassadors and sought their support in addressing those.The envoys assured her of providing required support in this regard.