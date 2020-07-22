Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Explore new markets protecting RMG export

Momen tells envoys in European countries

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has directed the envoys in European countries to explore opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in new destination in Europe and explore new markets for Bangladeshi products protecting the readymade garment export market during and post Covid-19 pandemic.
He made the call during a virtual meeting attended by Bangladesh envoys from the UK, Italy, France, Sweden, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Monday evening.
"Explore opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in new destination in Europe, explore Bangladesh's readymade garment export market during and post Covid-19 pandemic readymade garment export market during and post Covid-19 pandemic," Momen said, a foreign ministry press release said on Tuesday. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Dr Rubana Huq also attended the meeting.
The Foreign Minister suggested the envoys to disseminate information about the government's initiatives including a stimulus package to overcome the economic fallout due to the pandemic among the government and Bangladeshi expatriates in their respective host countries.
The foreign minister also urged the envoys to remain vigilant about negative campaigns against Bangladesh in their host countries.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh has been able to keep its economy afloat along with ensuring healthcare for Covid-19 patients due to farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the release added.
He said the government has declared a US$ 12.11 billion stimulus package to recover the national economy wreaked by the pandemic while country's nearly five crore people received cash support.
BGMEA President Rubana Huq said the RMG factories are in production following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organisation (ILO). She sought the Bangladesh envoy's support in addressing issues of Bangladesh RMG products in the European market.
She said Bangladesh, after meeting its domestic demand, exported 65 lakh pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the US market.
 Rubana Huq shared the problems of the RMG sector with the Ambassadors and sought their support in addressing those.
 The envoys assured her of providing required support in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Glimpses of water-logging in some areas of the capital
Legislative secretary dies of C-19
HC order for compensation to families of 4 fire victims stayed till Aug 16
Rain coupled with high tide flood low-lying areas in Ctg
Explore new markets protecting RMG export
Dhaka-5, Pabna-4 by-poll schedule in August
Tk 4,506.75 crore DNCC budget announced
Dhaka-Rajshahi flights resume Tuesday


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft