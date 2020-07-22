

Oxford vaccine: Light at the end of the tunnel



The developed countries have been spending large amounts to develop an immune system in human body against the deadly COVID-19. The record-breaking pace of these vaccine developers has heartened millions of people around the world. The vaccine trial was operated from late April to late May which included 1,077 volunteers age between 18 and 55. Fortunately there was not a single case recorded of Coronavirus infection among the volunteers. More importantly, there was no serious side effect related to the vaccine. We hope the vaccine will also be proved successful in the next stages of experiment, paving the path to its mass production and distribution worldwide.



The vaccine, commonly known as Oxford vaccine, is made from a weakened and non-replicating version of a common cold virus, an adenovirus. It has been engineered to fight against the Coronavirus. Still, one of the setbacks is that it is still uncertain that how protective the immune memory in T cells will be against the deadly virus, since immune memory is typically more valuable against pathogens that have a longer incubation period than the COVID - 19.











However, despite its success the ultimate proof whether the vaccine works or not - is the large-scale clinical trials. In the final stage, more than ten thousand people will receive the experimental vaccine randomly and then the researchers will observe for a certain period whether the vaccinated group is protected against infection. It is expected that the vaccine will pass all experimental stages successfully within this year. Consequently, a widespread vaccination programme will be initiated at the beginning of next year, if all goes according to plan.



We feel, our government should step up the C-19 vaccine research initiative and knowledge sharing process with prominent research teams of the world so that we can develop our own vaccine. If it is not possible, the government should ensure that a vaccine is widely available in the country, once it is declared fully effective. A University of Oxford Group and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca have jointly developed a Coronavirus vaccine candidate named "ChAdOx1 nCoV-19". Primary outcome of testing trials has been published yesterday. In its initial-stage trials on humans, the vaccine has been proven to be safe while stimulating a strong immune response by creating T cells in human body. Under the current global Corona pandemic this is a huge achievement, undoubtedly. We cordially welcome the scientists and all other people involved in this project. Besides this one, 22 more vaccine candidates are being tested in human trials worldwide. Even though none of the experimental vaccines have yet been declared successful in protecting people from the lethal virus, however, the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 has appeared promising with a glowing light at the end of the tunnel.