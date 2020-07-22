Improvement of Dhaka’s air quality







The capital city 'Dhaka' ranked one of the most polluted cities in the world continuously before the corona outbreak. But the good news is that the air quality of Dhaka is improving gradually since the beginning of the corona crisis.



The environment specialists have found out some crucial points behind it. For instance--most of the pollution creating factories, brick kilns and public transports are running in limited scale now. Besides, ongoing metro rail project and other construction works are not running at full speed. So, various hazardous pollutants, dust are not being produced so much which can cause cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and other deterioration of human health. Moreover, due to heavy rainfall is not being produced.











As the factors are identified which are mainly responsible for the pollution of Dhaka's air, the authorities concerned have the opportunity to take effective steps to make the public transports, big development projects or construction works environment-friendly. If they can do it sincerely and efficiently, the citizens of Dhaka city will get less polluted air always.



Md Sakibul Hasan Sajeeb

