Role of pharmacists and other healthcare providers







Healthcare system consists of proper medical care components such as prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation which should be institutionalized and equipped with resource personnel's. The Government, NGOs and other relevant donor agencies may provide the financial support in this regard. Modern healthcare system consists of some personnel among which physicians play the pivotal role. Physicians diagnose the disease and advise the patients to take few interventions in the form of prescription. Additionally, healthcare service providers such as pharmacists, nurses, technicians, microbiologists, biochemists and other staffs also have an influential role in the proper management of patients.



Since the disease pattern is changing vigorously, physicians have to keep in mind a lot of information regarding diagnosis of the disease. On the other hand, there are substantial numbers of drug information that need to be considered as well. Besides, newer classes of drugs are coming into the market regularly. So, physicians are nowadays unable to provide the drug-related services to the patient effectively.Therefore, all the people who take medications are at the risk of actual or potential drug therapy problems. Besides, we can't ignore the role of the rational use of medicinesfor the patientseither. To overcome the situation, graduate pharmacists can be the best alternative in the management of pharmaceutical care. They can simultaneously work with the physicians and providethe rational and safe use of medicines.



Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 56% of total death in Bangladeshi population among which stroke, hypertension and diabetes are the most prevalent. Due to the financial capability, people are buying several medicines that are used to treat chronic conditions. Unfortunately, very few know about adverse effects, doses, contraindications as well as drug-drug interactions. Pharmacists can play a vital role in educating those chronic care patients and monitor drug related health problems.



Over the past 50 years, the role of pharmacists has evolved along with the health care needs of the population.In addition to dispensing medications and ensuring patient safety, today's pharmacists are undertaking a larger role as medical counselors, educators and advocates. Medication error can be committed by both doctors and patients. In a study, it is found that medication error can be minimized upto 70% after involving a pharmacist.



Graduate pharmacists have wide education in the biomedical, pharmaceutical, pathological and clinical sciences. Not only dispensing medicines, pharmacists can advise the patient on how to best take his or her medications and support the health care team's efforts to educate the patient on other important steps to improve or maintain health, such as exercise, diet, and preventive steps like immunization. During the COVID-19, we have seen a lot of people rush to the medicine shops and buy the trial drugs without any prescriptions. Sometimes, they don't know the adverse effects of the drugs and that can put their lives at risk. A graduate pharmacist in hospitals as well as in model pharmacy shops can educate these people and stop panic-buying. Pharmacists can refer the patient to his or her physician or other health professionals to address specific health, wellness, or social services concerns as they arise.



As stated by the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, pharmacists work directly with physicians, other health professionals and patients to ensure that the cost-effective medications. They also evaluate the appropriateness and effectiveness of the patient's medications. Due to the dearth of physicians, graduate pharmacists may follow the patient's progress to determine the effects of the patient's medications on his or her health. Sometimes pharmacists can consult with the patient's physicians and other health care providers in selecting the medication therapy that best meets the patient's needs and contributes effectively to the overall therapy goals.



Without proper maintaining of storage condition, a lot of medicines in store mayhave been discarded due to their degradation. This could be prevented by appointing graduate pharmacists. We all know that a few new drugs such as remdesivir, favipiravir, lopinavir, ritonavir, steroids and immunosuppressant are used in the treatment of the COVID-19 patients. These drugs need to be carefully monitored to evaluate their efficacy and ensure their safety. In this regard, a graduate pharmacist can be a suitable alternative. Dispensing, labeling, and packaging of the prescribed formulations by following international guidelines are the key points where pharmacists play the vital role. Keeping record of all the prescriptions where it is necessary for future referencing is another task.



Modern world has incorporated hospital pharmacy in healthcare systems in the mid 80's. Due to a scarcity of graduate pharmacist at that time, hospital pharmacy could not be established in our country. In the past 30 years, more than 38 public and private universities have opened and conducted this course and a substantial number of pharmacy graduates have passed among which most are unemployed. After the inception of pharmacy education, Bangladeshi Pharmaceutical industry has been sharply evolved and now we can meet the 97% demand of local medicines. Moreover, we are exporting medicines to more than 100 countries worldwide including USA and Europe. Unfortunately, we have not established yet hospital pharmacy in healthcare settings of our country. So, it is the high time to incorporate and to introduce those graduate pharmacists in the hospitals so that they can work together with physicians and other healthcare providers to ensure the rational use of medicines to the patients.



In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the necessity of microbiologists and biotechnologists in every hospital too. We could not perform more testing because of lack of RT-PCR based techniques and expert personnel. RT-PCR test requires technical personnel who can operate it efficiently. Otherwise, false negative results may occur which is another burden to combat any pandemic. We have to keep in mind that the healthcare system is facing newer challenges worldwide in the form of infectious or non-infectious diseases. To combat the new infectious diseases like COVID-19, microbiologists or biotechnologists are necessary in healthcare system too for diagnosing purpose as well as studying the modifying states of these diseases.



Not only the lacks of resource personnel, but also corruption, mismanagement, inefficiency are the daunting challenges that we need to overcome immediately. So, the healthcare system needs a reformation to ensure better services to the society. Healthcare system of Bangladesh has had remarkable success in reducing infant, child and maternal mortality. As a developing country, Bangladesh is one of those countries which showed commendable progress towards achieving SDGs. Recently, more physicians and nurses have been recruited to deliver the basic healthcare services. But no one has uttered the recruitment of graduate pharmacists, microbiologists, and biotechnologist's recruitment for the betterment of healthcare facilities. It is the high time to formulate a strategy to engage these research personnel in the healthcare system. Strengthening the healthcare system through better management and incorporating and using the resource personnel can improve the health condition and enhance the quality of healthcare systems undoubtedly.

Md Abdul Muhit, PhD is an Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology,

