

Indian transhipment and BD traders



The first trial ship MV Shejyoti laden with 108 containers left Kolkata port on July 16 and docked at Chattogram port yesterday (Tuesday). Of the containers four will be transported to Tripura and Assam of India through Akhaura-Agartala land port. The rest of the containers stuffed with various items will be delivered to Bangladeshi importers, said officials at Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).



Based on the outcome of the trial run, a full-fledged transhipment of Indian goods will start through Bangladesh, later this year. Officials in both the countries are confident that the transhipment of Indian goods will open a new horizon of Indo-Bangla relations.



However, shippers and traders in Bangladesh have engaged themselves in controversy over the terms and conditions both the countries agreed, to give extra facilities to Indian transhipment ships over Bangladeshi vessels. According to the deal Indian ships will get priority in terms of goods loading and unloading.



On this priority a leading Bangladesh garment exporter said that at busy shipping schedules Bangladesh ships should get priority at home ports under any circumstances. Another Bangladesh exporter said offloading and supply of imported goods takes a lot of time in Bangladesh for various reasons. If Indian ships are prioritised, it will have a negative impact on the businesses in Bangladesh.



In this context CPA officials said this priority does not mean that local ships will be left out of the jetty for giving space to the Indian ships. The priority will be given to Indian ships provided that there is space at the jetty and yard, they said. But they confirmed that if two ships belonging to Bangladeshi and Indian arrive on the same time the Indian ship will be given priority, as per the agreement. However, Bangladesh did not agree to Indian request to earmark a jetty and a yard to be exclusively occupied by India at both the Chattogram and Mongla ports.



However, a leader of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce said, it is an important gesture of Bangladesh culture to give priority to the guest. So prioritising Indian transhipment ships to dock in Bangladesh port will only fulfilling the local culture.



According to the deal charges for Indian goods at Bangladesh ports will be the same as for goods transported for Bangladesh. Custom Houses will collect charges from every India transhipment ship to the tune of Tk 30 for document processing per consignment, Tk 20 per tonne of goods for transhipment, Tk 100 per tonne as security charge, Tk 50 per tonne as escort charge, Tk 100 for other administrative charges, and Tk 254 per container for scanning. Electric lock and seal fees will be charged as per rules. However, road fees will not be charged for the trial run, according to sources at CPA.



Experts said the charges were nominal and Bangladesh should have levied more charges for transhipment, which will allow India to carry goods to and from its North East states at much lower costs. India usually spend millions of Rupee in transporting goods to and from North East via West Bengal through the Siliguri Corridor dubbed Chicken Neck Corridor, located in India's West Bengal State, between Nepal and Bangladesh. The distance between Kolkata and Agartala through the Chicken Neck Corridor is 1,650 km while the distance between Kolkata is only 500 km via Bangladesh capital Dhaka.



Over the last 10 years Bangladesh did a lot for India which however, is yet to fulfil many aspirations of the former. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina eliminated Indian insurgents from Bangladesh where they had been sheltered earlier. Bangladesh also helped India in transporting heavy equipment for its Palatana power plant in Tripura via Ashuganj river port. It also allowed transportation of food to North-eastern State through Ashuganj to Agartala on humanitarian grounds after floods destroyed all communication to between West Bengal and all the seven northeastern state especially Tripura.



Despite all these cooperation, India is yet to heed Bangladesh's request to stop killing Bangladesh trespassers on the borders. Also Bangladesh is yet to get its legitimate share of Teesta River water due to disapproval of West Bengal State Government. There are several other unresolved serious irritants between the two countries, although there was some improvement of trade relations as India started importing some more Bangladesh goods including garment. However, Bangladesh now exports goods worth $1.5 billion to India and imports merchandise worth over $8.5 billion from that country. Traders said Bangladesh exports to India could have been doubled tariff and para-tariff barriers and related instructions were removed.



Despite all these obstacles Bangladesh extended all-out cooperation to India, for which the Opposition and the anti government parties often term the government of Sheikh Hasina subservient to the India's Modi government.



Indian Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while flagged off the MV Shejyoti at a virtual ceremony said: "This is a historic move to utilise Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of India's transit cargo and will open a new chapter in India-Bangladesh maritime relations."



Dhaka and Delhi signed a memorandum of understanding on the use of the Chattogram and Mongla ports in 2015, following years of persuasion from India.



Subsequently, the countries signed an agreement and a standard operating procedure (SoP) during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in October last year.



According to the SoP, goods that reach Chattogram and Mongla Sea ports will be transported on four road, rail, and water routes to: Agartala (Tripura) via Akhaura; Dawki (Meghalaya) via Tamabil; Sutarkandi (Assam) via Sheola, and Srimantpur (Tripura) via Bibirbazar. It allows the landlocked Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura states to access open sea trade routes through the Chattogram and Mongla ports.



Officials in Bangladesh and Indian see the transhipment a win-win for both the economies. It will help job creation, investment in the logistical sector, enhanced business services and revenue generation also in Bangladesh where local vessels and trucks will be utilised to move the Indian cargo.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer















The friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries consolidated further with the start of trial run of transhipment of Indian goods through Bangladesh.The first trial ship MV Shejyoti laden with 108 containers left Kolkata port on July 16 and docked at Chattogram port yesterday (Tuesday). Of the containers four will be transported to Tripura and Assam of India through Akhaura-Agartala land port. The rest of the containers stuffed with various items will be delivered to Bangladeshi importers, said officials at Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).Based on the outcome of the trial run, a full-fledged transhipment of Indian goods will start through Bangladesh, later this year. Officials in both the countries are confident that the transhipment of Indian goods will open a new horizon of Indo-Bangla relations.However, shippers and traders in Bangladesh have engaged themselves in controversy over the terms and conditions both the countries agreed, to give extra facilities to Indian transhipment ships over Bangladeshi vessels. According to the deal Indian ships will get priority in terms of goods loading and unloading.On this priority a leading Bangladesh garment exporter said that at busy shipping schedules Bangladesh ships should get priority at home ports under any circumstances. Another Bangladesh exporter said offloading and supply of imported goods takes a lot of time in Bangladesh for various reasons. If Indian ships are prioritised, it will have a negative impact on the businesses in Bangladesh.In this context CPA officials said this priority does not mean that local ships will be left out of the jetty for giving space to the Indian ships. The priority will be given to Indian ships provided that there is space at the jetty and yard, they said. But they confirmed that if two ships belonging to Bangladeshi and Indian arrive on the same time the Indian ship will be given priority, as per the agreement. However, Bangladesh did not agree to Indian request to earmark a jetty and a yard to be exclusively occupied by India at both the Chattogram and Mongla ports.However, a leader of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce said, it is an important gesture of Bangladesh culture to give priority to the guest. So prioritising Indian transhipment ships to dock in Bangladesh port will only fulfilling the local culture.According to the deal charges for Indian goods at Bangladesh ports will be the same as for goods transported for Bangladesh. Custom Houses will collect charges from every India transhipment ship to the tune of Tk 30 for document processing per consignment, Tk 20 per tonne of goods for transhipment, Tk 100 per tonne as security charge, Tk 50 per tonne as escort charge, Tk 100 for other administrative charges, and Tk 254 per container for scanning. Electric lock and seal fees will be charged as per rules. However, road fees will not be charged for the trial run, according to sources at CPA.Experts said the charges were nominal and Bangladesh should have levied more charges for transhipment, which will allow India to carry goods to and from its North East states at much lower costs. India usually spend millions of Rupee in transporting goods to and from North East via West Bengal through the Siliguri Corridor dubbed Chicken Neck Corridor, located in India's West Bengal State, between Nepal and Bangladesh. The distance between Kolkata and Agartala through the Chicken Neck Corridor is 1,650 km while the distance between Kolkata is only 500 km via Bangladesh capital Dhaka.Over the last 10 years Bangladesh did a lot for India which however, is yet to fulfil many aspirations of the former. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina eliminated Indian insurgents from Bangladesh where they had been sheltered earlier. Bangladesh also helped India in transporting heavy equipment for its Palatana power plant in Tripura via Ashuganj river port. It also allowed transportation of food to North-eastern State through Ashuganj to Agartala on humanitarian grounds after floods destroyed all communication to between West Bengal and all the seven northeastern state especially Tripura.Despite all these cooperation, India is yet to heed Bangladesh's request to stop killing Bangladesh trespassers on the borders. Also Bangladesh is yet to get its legitimate share of Teesta River water due to disapproval of West Bengal State Government. There are several other unresolved serious irritants between the two countries, although there was some improvement of trade relations as India started importing some more Bangladesh goods including garment. However, Bangladesh now exports goods worth $1.5 billion to India and imports merchandise worth over $8.5 billion from that country. Traders said Bangladesh exports to India could have been doubled tariff and para-tariff barriers and related instructions were removed.Despite all these obstacles Bangladesh extended all-out cooperation to India, for which the Opposition and the anti government parties often term the government of Sheikh Hasina subservient to the India's Modi government.Indian Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while flagged off the MV Shejyoti at a virtual ceremony said: "This is a historic move to utilise Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of India's transit cargo and will open a new chapter in India-Bangladesh maritime relations."Dhaka and Delhi signed a memorandum of understanding on the use of the Chattogram and Mongla ports in 2015, following years of persuasion from India.Subsequently, the countries signed an agreement and a standard operating procedure (SoP) during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in October last year.According to the SoP, goods that reach Chattogram and Mongla Sea ports will be transported on four road, rail, and water routes to: Agartala (Tripura) via Akhaura; Dawki (Meghalaya) via Tamabil; Sutarkandi (Assam) via Sheola, and Srimantpur (Tripura) via Bibirbazar. It allows the landlocked Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura states to access open sea trade routes through the Chattogram and Mongla ports.Officials in Bangladesh and Indian see the transhipment a win-win for both the economies. It will help job creation, investment in the logistical sector, enhanced business services and revenue generation also in Bangladesh where local vessels and trucks will be utilised to move the Indian cargo.The writer is Business Editor,The Daily Observer