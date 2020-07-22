Div inquiry on corruption charge against former Begumganj UNO





The divisional inquiry was instructed by Chattogram Divisional Commissioner ABM Azad, NDC, who assigned Joint Secretary and Additional Divisional Commissioner (Development) Mohammed Mizanur Rahman to conduct it.

The serious irregularities included procuring substandard biometric machines at Tk 17,000 instead of Tk 7000 per piece for 194 government primary schools at the upazila, realising Tk 25 lakh in different excuses from five union chairmen showing fake projects, embezzling lease money from haats-bazaars and marshes, taking Tk 5,000 each during managing committee elections at secondary schools, taking bribe of Tk 15,000 from each centres of SSC/Dakhil, JSC/JDC, PSC/Ebtadaye exams, and misappropriating funds for building houses of the destitute.

Bringing these allegations, a complaint was made by Mamunur Rashid Kiron, MP of Noakhali-3, to the ministry concerned seeking exemplary punishment for the ex-UNO.









Responding to the complaint, the inquiry has been ordered, official sources confirmed.

On July 7, a letter was issued to ADC Mizanur Rahman. Receiving the letter, the ADC started the inquiry on Saturday last. He said, the hearing has been completed; the inquiry report will be submitted soon.

When contacted, ex-UNO and presently Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Bandarban Mahbub Alam said, "For conducting upazila activities with transparency, I fell in the jealousy of a quarter."

