Lightning kills two in two districts





BRAHMANBARIA: A youth was killed by lightning strike at Khatinga Village under Paharpur Union in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Md Russell Mia was the son of Ahad Mia of the village.

A neighbour of the deceased Hasan Al Masud Babu said Russell was standing beside a bridge near their house in the morning.

Suddenly, lightning struck him, leaving him senseless.

He was rushed to a local physician who declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar Police Station (PS) Md Atikur Rahman confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A minor schoolboy was killed in a lightning strike at Hatpara Village under Jaborhat Union in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Faradul Islam, 12, was the son of Latifur Rahman of the village, and a student of class four at Hatpara Ideal KG School.

Pirganj PS OC Prodeep Kumar Roy said the deceased was cutting drain with a spade to let out rain water which submerged their homestead. At one stage, lightning struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.















