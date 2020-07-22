Seven drown in seven districts





BRAHMANBARIA: An old man drowned in a pond at Aminpur Village in Brahmanbaria Municipality on Monday.

Deceased Abdur Rouf, 70, was a resident of the village. Family sources said Abdur Rouf went to bath in the pond in the afternoon. At one stage, he drowned there.

Later, family members searched for the body and recovered it from the pond.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A minor girl drowned in a pond at Kathuri Village under Sadar Union in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Shraboni, 10, was the daughter of Md Hossen Ali. Local sources said the deceased was bathing in the pond along with other children at noon. At one stage she drowned there.

Later, locals rescued and rushed her to Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor declared her dead.

MANIKGANJ: An eight-year-old boy drowned in flood waters in Saturia Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Ismail was the son of Md Hanif of Char Tilli Village in the upazila.

Saturia Fire Service and Civil Defence Sub-Station office sources said the area has been inundated due to heavy rainfall for consecutive several days. Hanif was washed away in the flood water.

Being informed, a team of divers from the station began a rescue operation and recovered the body after four hours of hectic attempt, he added.

GOPALGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a canal in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Monday. The deceased was identified as Jamila, 3, daughter of Ahad Sheikh of Purnabarti Village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said Jamila fell in a canal nearby her house while playing beside it.

Later, locals rushed her to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jamila dead.

THAKURGAON: A minor boy drowned in a hole beside their house at Dakkhin Sandhyaroi Village in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Mohammad Hossain, 3, was the son of Ismail Hossain of the village.

Ranisankail PS OC Abdul Mannan said the deceased's father dug a hole to fill up his house with soil. In the afternoon, the child fell in the hole and died in it. Later, family members recovered the body.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gunaigach Purbapara Village of Ulipur Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hossain alias Laden, 7, son of Manzu Mia of the same area. The family sources said, Laden fell in the pond nearby his house at around 3pm. Later, locals found his floating body in the pond.

Gunaigach UP Chairman Abul Kalam Azad Khoka confirmed the incident.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man drowned in a pond while taking bath in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Sunday noon. The deceased was identified as Md Shakil Ahmed, 22.

Locals said Shakil drowned in Mission Road area when he was trying to go from one bank to another bank of the pond by swimming.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shakil dead.

The Sreemangal PS OC confirmed the incident.

















