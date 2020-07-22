Fisheries Week begins



To mark the National Fisheries Week-2020, Netrakona DC Moinul Islam releasing fingerling of different local fishes in Sadar Upazila pond on Tuesday. photo: observer

The week has been aimed at creating mass awareness among people to produce more fish with proper use of water bodies and protect indigenous species of fish from extinction.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the week, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahida Sultana released 25 kilograms of different fishes in the Helipad Lake of the district town on Tuesday morning.

District fisheries office organised the event.

At that time, Sadar Upazila Chairman Sheikh Lutfor Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sadikur Rahman Khan, District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Biswajit Bairagi, and Fisheries Diploma Institute Principal Narayan Chandra Das were also present.

KHULNA: Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader, as chief guest, inaugurated the week through online at his office room on Tuesday.

The chief guest called for ensuring best utilisation of all water bodies and transferring latest technologies to farmers to enhance fish production for meeting nutrition of the people and build a healthy nation.

To observe the week, district fisheries department has chalked out elaborate programmes this year aiming to motivate and create awareness among the people for conservation and development of the fisheries resources.

DC Md Helal Hossain, Additional DC (General) Golam Mainuddin Hasan, Additional District Magistrate Md Yusuf Ali and other officials of the department virtually joined the programme.

NETRAKONA: To mark the week, DC Moinul Islam released fingerlings of different native fishes in Sadar Upazila pond at noon.

At that time, DFO Fazlul Kabir, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Professor Tafsir Uddin Khan, UNO Masuda Akhter, and Upazila Fisheries Officer Debashish Ghosh were also present.

DFO Fazlul Kabir said, after meeting local demand, 29,460 tonnes of fish remain surplus in the district annually, and these are sent to other districts.















