Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:29 AM
71 more contract corona in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

At least 71 more people were infected with coronavirus in three districts- Bhola, Chuadanga, and Bagerhat, in 48 hours till Tuesday morning.
BHOLA: At least 28 people contracted coronavirus in the district in two days.
As many as 15 more people contracted coronavirus in last 24 hours in the district, taking the total number of cases to 471 here.
Civil surgeon's office source confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, some 318 people made recovery here and five died of the deadly virus while 32 died with the symptoms.
A total of 4,083 test results, out of 4,258, came from PCR labs of Dhaka and Barishal where 471 samples found corona positive and result of 175 samples is yet to come.
Some 13 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 456 here.
District civil surgeon's office sources confirmed the information on Monday morning.
Of the newly infected people, six are in Char Fasson, three in Tazumuddin, two in Lalmohan and the rest two in Borhanuddin upazilas.
So far, 318 people have been recovered from the virus while five died of it in the district.
CHUADANGA: Some 31 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 400 here.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Monday.
He said 71 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital and the result came in the morning where 31 found positive for the virus
Of the newly infected people, 23 are in Sadar, the five in Damurhuda and the rest three in Alamdanga upazilas.
Among the total infected, 26 people are undergoing treatment at isolation unit of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.
So far, 226 people have been recovered from the virus while four died of it in the district, the CS added.
BAGERHAT: Some 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 406 here.
District CS Dr KM Humyaun Kabir confirmed the information on Monday.
Of the newly infected people, eight are in Fakirhat and four in Sadar upazilas.




So far, 244 people have been recovered from the virus while eight died of it in the district, the CS added.


