1,350 people get food items at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, July 21: Gafargaon Upazila Awami League (AL) in the district distributed food items among 1,350 poor people of three unions on Monday.

Each people got 10 kg of rice and one kg of pulse at Pithal, Charalgi and Saltia unions.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Ashraf Uddin Badal, Upazila Juba League Convener M Salauddin Palash, Upazila Swechchhasebak League Convener Aurang Helal, Gafargaon Municipality Juba League Convener Mahmud Hasan Sajib, Charalgi Union AL Convener Nazrul Islam, and Saltia Union AL General Secretary Ashraf Siddiqui were present at the programme.