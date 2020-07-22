Atrai dam at Mohadevpur threatened





During the flood of 2017, some parts of the dam of the largest river in the district were about to be eroded. Then the locals along with local representatives worked round the clock to tackle the situation somehow.

Official sources said, it was decided that after the flood water recedes, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) would repair the dam. But later the BWDB took no initiative.

After news in different media was published, a total of 250 metres of the dam in Noorpur area under Enayetpur Union was repaired. But other areas in the north and the south of Kalna Ghat under Enayetpur Union, including Bishnupur Adibasipara, Dhunakuri, Enayetpur and Shibpur and another 150 metres in the north, were not repaired.

In addition, more areas in the upazila including Khazur Union's Tetultola, Uttar Para, Dakkhin Para of Kunjaban Bailey Bridge and Shajatpur are also under threat

Mohadebpur Sadar Union's Colonypara and Goruhatir dam, Hatur Union's Mahishbadhan Patil Para dam, Mahishbadhan Food Godown dam and other dam areas ranging from Mahishbadhan Matsajibi Para Mosque to Sluice Gate are also at risk.

In Chandas Union, the side of Gopinathpur Ghat, Ramcharanpur Matsyajibi Para, Tonka Shibpur, Bhola Bazar's Uttar and Dakkhin Par are under threat.

Concerned union parishad chairmen reported Shibganj Bazaar and Sobhapur Union's Patakata Bazaar and other areas are awaiting reforms.

Locals in these areas are in severe panic. They apprehended that if the Atrai River dam is eroded, thousands of acres of croplands will be submerged at first, and hundreds of establishments will be damaged.

Besides, the drivers of different light vehicles, blacksmiths, porters and farmers will become workless.

All types of communication of these areas with the district will be disrupted.

In this connection, Enayetpur UP Chairman Mehedi Hasan Mia said, "We are living in panic."

He also said, he and other leaders contacted with BWDB authorities, and they assured of repairing the dam including its threatened points.

He added, in the last three years, only 250-km was repaired, and another 150-km is in urgent need of repair.

Executive Engineer of Naogaon BWDB Arifuzzaman admitted that the said nine-km of the Atrai River dam is under risk.

Repairing the dam in this rainy season will not be sustainable, he said, adding in the next dry season, the repair work will be done.

Meanwhile, the very risky points numbering two or three will be repaired on emergency basis, he assured.















MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, July 21: More than one lakh people at Mohadevpur Upazila of the district are passing days at risk as nine-kilometre Atrai River dam is under the threat of erosion.During the flood of 2017, some parts of the dam of the largest river in the district were about to be eroded. Then the locals along with local representatives worked round the clock to tackle the situation somehow.Official sources said, it was decided that after the flood water recedes, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) would repair the dam. But later the BWDB took no initiative.After news in different media was published, a total of 250 metres of the dam in Noorpur area under Enayetpur Union was repaired. But other areas in the north and the south of Kalna Ghat under Enayetpur Union, including Bishnupur Adibasipara, Dhunakuri, Enayetpur and Shibpur and another 150 metres in the north, were not repaired.In addition, more areas in the upazila including Khazur Union's Tetultola, Uttar Para, Dakkhin Para of Kunjaban Bailey Bridge and Shajatpur are also under threatMohadebpur Sadar Union's Colonypara and Goruhatir dam, Hatur Union's Mahishbadhan Patil Para dam, Mahishbadhan Food Godown dam and other dam areas ranging from Mahishbadhan Matsajibi Para Mosque to Sluice Gate are also at risk.In Chandas Union, the side of Gopinathpur Ghat, Ramcharanpur Matsyajibi Para, Tonka Shibpur, Bhola Bazar's Uttar and Dakkhin Par are under threat.Concerned union parishad chairmen reported Shibganj Bazaar and Sobhapur Union's Patakata Bazaar and other areas are awaiting reforms.Locals in these areas are in severe panic. They apprehended that if the Atrai River dam is eroded, thousands of acres of croplands will be submerged at first, and hundreds of establishments will be damaged.Besides, the drivers of different light vehicles, blacksmiths, porters and farmers will become workless.All types of communication of these areas with the district will be disrupted.In this connection, Enayetpur UP Chairman Mehedi Hasan Mia said, "We are living in panic."He also said, he and other leaders contacted with BWDB authorities, and they assured of repairing the dam including its threatened points.He added, in the last three years, only 250-km was repaired, and another 150-km is in urgent need of repair.Executive Engineer of Naogaon BWDB Arifuzzaman admitted that the said nine-km of the Atrai River dam is under risk.Repairing the dam in this rainy season will not be sustainable, he said, adding in the next dry season, the repair work will be done.Meanwhile, the very risky points numbering two or three will be repaired on emergency basis, he assured.