Pompeo meets UK PM

LONDON, July 21: Visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday met Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a bid to pull Britain ever closer in Washington's diplomatic tug-of-war with China.The top US diplomat will also meet Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and a hawkish faction of the ruling Conservative party that wants Beijing punished for its treatment of Hong Kong and persecution of more than one million ethnic Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities."Social distance does not imply diplomatic or political distance," Johnson joked as he walked Pompeo into his office in Downing Street.Pompeo's last visit to London in January came just days after Johnson ignored Washington's warnings and allowed China's tech giant Huawei to help roll out Britain's 5G network. -AFP