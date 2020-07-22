Climate change to wipe out polar bears by 2100





The carnivores rely on the sea ice of the Arctic Ocean to hunt for seals. As the ice breaks up, the animals are forced to roam for long distances or on to shore, where they struggle to find food and feed their cubs.

The bear has become the "poster child of climate change", said Dr Peter Molnar of the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. "Polar bears are already sitting at the top of the world; if the ice goes, they have no place to go," he said. Polar bears are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with climate change a key factor in their decline.

On current trends, the study concluded, polar bears in 12 of 13 subpopulations analysed will have been decimated within 80 years by the galloping pace of change in the Arctic, which is warming twice as fast as the planet as a whole. There is not enough data for six others to make a determination as to their fate.

That scenario foresees Earth's average surface temperature rising 3.3 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial benchmark. One degree of warming so far has triggered a crescendo of heatwaves, droughts and superstorms made more destructive by rising seas.

But even if humanity were able to cap global warming at 2.4C -- about half-a-degree above Paris Agreement targets, but hugely ambitious all the same -- it would probably only delay the polar bears' collapse.

Half of Earth's land-based megafauna are classified as threatened with extinction, but only polar bears are endangered primarily by climate change. But that status may not be unique for long, and should be seen as a harbinger of how climate will impact other animals in the coming decades, the authors warned.

There are approximately 25,000 Urus maritimus left in the wild today. The challenge to their survival has long been understood, but the new study -- building on pioneering work by Amstrup a decade ago -- is the first to put a timeline on their likely demise. -AFP















