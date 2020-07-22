Video
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:28 AM
US sanctions 11 China firms over Uighur human rights

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, July 21: The US Commerce Department added to an economic blacklist on Monday 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it called human rights violations regarding China's treatment of Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region.
The step, which leaves the firms unable to buy components from US companies without US government approval, prompted an accusation of slander from China, which vowed to take measures to protect its companies' rights.
The Commerce Department said the companies were involved in using forced labor by Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups. Among them are numerous textile companies and two firms the government said were conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.
It was the third group of companies and institutions in China added to the US blacklist, after two rounds in which the Trump administration cited 37 entities it said were involved in China's repression in Xinjiang.
China's foreign ministry accused the United States on Tuesday of abusing export control measures, in response to reports that Washington was adding 11 Chinese companies to an economic blacklist over the treatment of Uighurs.  China firmly opposed the move and will take all necessary measures to ensure the legitimate rights of Chinese firms, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a daily media briefing.
In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman said the United States was trying to oppress Chinese companies and slander China's policies in Xinjiang under the pretext of protecting human rights.
"We urge the US to correct its mistakes," Wang Wenbin told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that China would take all necessary measures to protect its companies' legitimate rights.    -REUTERS


