



The virus has infected more than 14.7 million people and killed over 610,000 of them since emerging in China late last year, with fresh alarm being sounded over its accelerating spread in Africa.

After a fractious, 90-hour summit, European leaders finally agreed on a rescue package of 750 billion euros ($858 billion) to try and pull their bloc out of a deep recession. The pandemic has devastated the global economy.

The package will send tens of billions of euros to countries hit hardest by the virus, most notably heavily indebted Spain and Italy who had lobbied hard for a major gesture from their EU partners. The talks saw strong resistance from some nations against sending money to countries they considered too lax with public spending.

Britain, who left the EU in January and will not benefit from the aid plan, revealed on Tuesday that state borrowing had rocketed to a record £127.9 billion ($162.5 billion, 142 billion euros) in the three months to June.

With no effective treatment yet, there are few options available to combat the spread of the virus, though they do include face masks -- which Trump and his political allies refused to encourage for months.

But he changed direction on Monday, tweeting a photo of himself wearing a mask with the message: "We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance." "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

"I'm still struggling to pay the bills and I'm still looking for a job," said Diana Yitbarek, 44, who has been unemployed since April. "And nowadays it's hard to find a job because everything is closed."

US authorities are struggling to handle the crisis as infections surge towards four million, with more than 140,000 deaths. Just over a hundred days from the November presidential election, Trump is struggling to respond to public anger over his handling of the crisis, with the death toll still rising and the economy devastated.

Tens of millions of Americans have been left jobless, and the extra unemployment benefits keeping some from poverty are set to expire at the end of July. And with even richer nations struggling, experts have warned that the impact would be harshest in poorer regions of the world like Africa. -AFP















