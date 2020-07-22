Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:28 AM
latest
Home Business

Covid-19 hit LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

July 21: Microsoft Corp's professional networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6per cent of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products.
California-based LinkedIn helps employers assess a candidate's suitability for a role and employees use the platform to find new job.
Jobs will be cut across sales and hiring divisions of the group globally. Announcing the plan in a message posted on LinkedIn's website, Chief Executive Ryan Roslansky said the company would provide at least 10 weeks of severance pay as well as health insurance for a year for US employees, and will hire for newly-created roles from laid-off staff.
"I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning," Roslansky said in his message. Affected staff, who have not yet been told, would be able to keep company-issued cell phones, laptops, and recently purchased equipment to help them work from home while making career transitions, he said. As lockdowns to contain the coronavirus have hit businesses around the world, LinkedIn's business has been hit as companies lay off staff or sharply curtail hiring.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 hit LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs
Aziz Pipes, Kay & Que resume stock trading after 2 years
SE Asia budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
India’s biggest airline IndiGo to cut staff by 10pc
EBL to get $40m credit from German and Dutch firms
NBL Chattogram region virtual business conference held
PBL holds virtual confce of corporate branch Managers
City Bank launches digital loan on pilot basis with bKash


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft