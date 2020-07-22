Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:27 AM
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

NBL Chattogram region virtual business conference held

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

National Bank Training Institute organised a Virtual Business Conference with the branches of Chattogram Region of National Bank Ltd (NBL) recently. Around 200 executives and officers of different branches from Chattogram region, regional office and head office took part in the business conference. Managing Director of the bank, Choudhury Moshtaq Ahmed inaugurated the virtual conference as chief guest, says a press release.
DMD and Head of Treasury, Md. Ekramul Haque, DMD and Head of NBL Chattogram Region, Shah Syed Abdul Bari, SEVP and Head of IT, Kazi Kamal Uddin Ahmed, SEVP and Head of ID, Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, EVP and Head of Cards, Mahfuzur Rahman, EVP and Head of CRM-3, Arun Kumar Halder, SVP and Head of Marketing, AKM Salah Uddin Khan also took part in the virtual conference.




Hosted by EVP and Principal of NBTI, Moinul Islam, the conference was timely, motivational and effective. The speaker emphasized on providing smooth banking services to customers maintaining health regulations imposed by government and thus enhancing the business of the bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 hit LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs
Aziz Pipes, Kay & Que resume stock trading after 2 years
SE Asia budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
India’s biggest airline IndiGo to cut staff by 10pc
EBL to get $40m credit from German and Dutch firms
NBL Chattogram region virtual business conference held
PBL holds virtual confce of corporate branch Managers
City Bank launches digital loan on pilot basis with bKash


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft