NBL Chattogram region virtual business conference held

National Bank Training Institute organised a Virtual Business Conference with the branches of Chattogram Region of National Bank Ltd (NBL) recently. Around 200 executives and officers of different branches from Chattogram region, regional office and head office took part in the business conference. Managing Director of the bank, Choudhury Moshtaq Ahmed inaugurated the virtual conference as chief guest, says a press release.DMD and Head of Treasury, Md. Ekramul Haque, DMD and Head of NBL Chattogram Region, Shah Syed Abdul Bari, SEVP and Head of IT, Kazi Kamal Uddin Ahmed, SEVP and Head of ID, Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, EVP and Head of Cards, Mahfuzur Rahman, EVP and Head of CRM-3, Arun Kumar Halder, SVP and Head of Marketing, AKM Salah Uddin Khan also took part in the virtual conference.Hosted by EVP and Principal of NBTI, Moinul Islam, the conference was timely, motivational and effective. The speaker emphasized on providing smooth banking services to customers maintaining health regulations imposed by government and thus enhancing the business of the bank.