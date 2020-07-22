Video
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
PBL holds virtual confce of corporate branch Managers

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Business Desk

Pubali Bank Ltd's (PBL) virtual conference of regional and corporate branch Managers-2020 was held recently. M. Azizul Huq, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd. was the Chief Guest at the virtual conference with the participation of all Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Managers and Division Heads and Executives to keep the banking system smooth and dynamic during and after the current crisis, says a press release.
Directors of the Board of Directors Monzurur Rahman, M. Kabiruzzaman Yaqub FCMA (UK), CGMA, Musa Ahmed and Asif A. Choudhury were present as Special Guests in the inaugural session of the virtual conference.
Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the Conference. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer were present at the Virtual Conference.
At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2020.


