PBL holds virtual confce of corporate branch Managers





Directors of the Board of Directors Monzurur Rahman, M. Kabiruzzaman Yaqub FCMA (UK), CGMA, Musa Ahmed and Asif A. Choudhury were present as Special Guests in the inaugural session of the virtual conference.

Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the Conference. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer were present at the Virtual Conference.

At the meeting, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2020.

















