City Bank launches digital loan on pilot basis with bKash





This is a pilot initiative targeting a limited group of selected bKash users. Under the pilot initiative, bKash users can request a loan from City Bank from the bKash App, receive the loan disbursement into their bKash accounts as well as repay the loan from their bKash accounts.

City Bank has launched this pilot initiative with the approval of Bangladesh Bank, and aims to expand access to finance to unbanked populations and contribute towards the journey of financial inclusion.

Upon successful completion of the project, City bank will commercially launch the digital loan to eligible bKash users, subject to approval from Bangladesh Bank for commercial launch.

City Bank will closely monitor users' loan payment behavoiur and determine whether users will be eligible for loans in the future, along with fulfilling City bank's regulatory obligations to report any loan defaulters to the Bangladesh Bank.

To avail the loan under the pilot initiative, eligible users will need to click the 'Loan' icon on the bKash app and enter the desired loan amount within the loan limit approved by City Bank, as well as accept the loan terms and conditions.

Ant Financial will be the technology partner undertaking credit assessment on potential borrowers for this project. Ant Financial is an affiliate of the world-leading technology conglomerate Alibaba Group, and offers advanced AI-based credit assessment facilities for digital loans offered in different countries, including China, India and Philippines.





















