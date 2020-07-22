BANKING EVENTS

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed inaugurating its Chawkbazar Upa-Shakaha, Cumilla as chief guest through video conference from Dhaka on Tuesday. Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Branches Division Md. Abdullah-al-Kafi Mazumder, Other senior officials, local elites and businessmen are also seen in the picture. photo: BankBank Asia Ltd President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali and MoneyGram Head of Asia Pacific and South Asia Anil Kapoor exchanging documents after signing an agreements on behalf of their organisations in presence of their high officials at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, to offer remittance services in Bangladesh from more than 200 countries of the world. photo: Bank