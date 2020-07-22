Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:27 AM
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed inaugurating its Chawkbazar Upa-Shakaha, Cumilla as chief guest through video conference from Dhaka on Tuesday. Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Branches Division Md. Abdullah-al-Kafi Mazumder, Other senior officials, local elites and businessmen are also seen in the picture.    photo: Bank




BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Bank Asia Ltd President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali and MoneyGram Head of Asia Pacific and South Asia Anil Kapoor exchanging documents after signing an agreements on behalf of their organisations in presence of their high officials at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, to offer remittance      services in Bangladesh from more than 200 countries of the world.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 hit LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs
Aziz Pipes, Kay & Que resume stock trading after 2 years
SE Asia budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
India’s biggest airline IndiGo to cut staff by 10pc
EBL to get $40m credit from German and Dutch firms
NBL Chattogram region virtual business conference held
PBL holds virtual confce of corporate branch Managers
City Bank launches digital loan on pilot basis with bKash


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft