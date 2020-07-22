Video
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
UK's Sunak launches comprehensive review of govt spending

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, July 21: British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday launched a comprehensive review of government spending for the coming years.
The review will set resource budgets for government departments from the 2021/22 financial year through to 2023/24, as well as for capital spending until 2024/25, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The budgets will grow above inflation, the finance ministry said.
"We will honour the commitments made in the March Budget to rebuild, level up and invest in people and places spreading opportunities more evenly across the nation," Sunak said.
The finance ministry said the date for the end of the review will be confirmed in due course.
    -Reuters


