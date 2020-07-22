Video
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Britain’s grocery sales growth slows as lockdown eased

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

LONDON, July 21: Grocery sales in Britain rose 14.6per cent year-on-year in the four weeks to July 12, slowing from previous weeks as COVID-19 restrictions were eased to allow hospitality and leisure outlets to reopen in England, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar said the growth was down from 18.9per cent in last month's report, with the data suggesting shoppers were cautiously returning to pre-lockdown behaviours.
The government allowed pubs, cafes and restaurants in England to reopen on July 4, giving people an alternative to eating at home.
"As lockdown restrictions are gradually eased and non-essential retail outlets re-open, some consumers are slowly resuming their pre-Covid routines and shopping habits," said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar's head of retail and consumer insight.
But he said normality was still a long way off. Shopper visits to supermarkets were still 15per cent lower and the average spend per trip was 25.05 pounds ($31.74), 35per cent more than the same period last year, as people continue to eat more at home.
Online sales rose 92per cent, accounting for 13per cent of all grocery sales.    -Reuters


