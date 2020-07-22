Technology to take Bangladesh forward further: Tipu





He was speaking as the chief guest at the signing ceremony of the land lease agreement on the Zoom platform on Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Ahmed presided over the meeting. The Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman spoke as the special guest at the function.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Paban Chowdhury and other officials were present in the meeting.

The Minister said that in the light of the Sixth and Seventh Five Year Plans and Vision 2041 of the country, emphasis has been laid on diversification of goods in the export policy. The government has undertaken extensive activities to create skilled workers and diversify exports.









The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh is moving forward, in 2041 Bangladesh will become a developed country. This technology center will play an important role in creating skilled manpower in the country and diversifying the export products.

Sammal F. Rahman said the establishment of a technology center marked the beginning of a new era. It will be possible to build many skilled workers here and create employment. This sector will be able to play a big role in diversifying export products and exports will increase. In the current situation, Bangladesh has not stopped even during the global economic crisis. Bangladesh is moving forward.



