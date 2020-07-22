Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:26 AM
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh exports mango to Switzerland, Italy, UK, Austria

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has now started exporting mangoes to Italy's Milan while other consignments of the delicious fruit are being shipped to the United Kingdom and Austria this week.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam confirmed it in a Facebook post on Monday.
Earlier on July 14, Bangladesh's maiden mangoes exports reached Switzerland. Popular variety "Amropali" are now being sold at the supermarkets in Switzerland.
The exports were felicitated following an initiative taken by Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva.
In the last few years, the demand for mangoes in Switzerland has increased, according to a study conducted by Bangladesh mission, said the Facebook post.
UNB adds: A Bangladeshi living in Geneva for 20 years said that he was very happy to see the label of Bangladeshi mangoes at a shop.
"I actually forgot the taste of Bangladeshi mangoes. Thanks to BD Mission for letting the opportunity to have the old taste again," he said.
Switzerland, the noted diplomatic hub having a population of 3.5 millions, can be a promising destination of Bangladeshi mangoes if trade relations are maintained with ensuring export quality of the agro products, including mangoes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 hit LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs
Aziz Pipes, Kay & Que resume stock trading after 2 years
SE Asia budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
India’s biggest airline IndiGo to cut staff by 10pc
EBL to get $40m credit from German and Dutch firms
NBL Chattogram region virtual business conference held
PBL holds virtual confce of corporate branch Managers
City Bank launches digital loan on pilot basis with bKash


Latest News
PM mourns death of Secretary Naren Das
Conspirators still active to kill Sheikh Hasina, says Obaidul Quader
Waters in 17 rivers flowing above danger levels, 22 drowned, 6.15 lakh marooned
Nobel Prize banquet cancelled over coronavirus
Netflix cancels Turkish show If Only in row over gay character
Tigers brave persistent rain to continue individual training
No whereabouts of Dhaka girl who goes missing in Brahmanbaria
Water-logging in Dhaka city is less than before: Information Minister
Chinese envoy to volunteer first COVID-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh
Hefazat ameer Allama Shafi admitted to hospital again
Most Read News
Bus plunges in Sunamganj canal, 21 go missing
Tree plantation campaign: Success depends on preservation
Shahabuddin Hospital MD among 3 remanded
DG Health Abul Kamal Azad resigns amid controversies
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths rise to 2,709
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum in top 50 thinkers’ list
Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years
Left Democratic Alliance forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft