Bangladesh exports mango to Switzerland, Italy, UK, Austria





State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam confirmed it in a Facebook post on Monday.

Earlier on July 14, Bangladesh's maiden mangoes exports reached Switzerland. Popular variety "Amropali" are now being sold at the supermarkets in Switzerland.

The exports were felicitated following an initiative taken by Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva.

In the last few years, the demand for mangoes in Switzerland has increased, according to a study conducted by Bangladesh mission, said the Facebook post.

UNB adds: A Bangladeshi living in Geneva for 20 years said that he was very happy to see the label of Bangladeshi mangoes at a shop.

"I actually forgot the taste of Bangladeshi mangoes. Thanks to BD Mission for letting the opportunity to have the old taste again," he said.

Switzerland, the noted diplomatic hub having a population of 3.5 millions, can be a promising destination of Bangladeshi mangoes if trade relations are maintained with ensuring export quality of the agro products, including mangoes.



















