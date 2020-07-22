Video
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Mexico eager to lure firms from Asia under new trade deal

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MEXICO CITY, July 21: Mexico has spoken to a host of foreign companies, particularly steelmakers, in an effort to lure business from Asia to capitalize on a new North American trade deal, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Monday.
The US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) took effect at the beginning of this month, replacing its quarter-century-old predecessor, as the coronavirus pandemic wallops the global economy and international trade.
The new deal includes tougher content rules both for autos and steel and aluminum than when the North American Free Trade Agreement was launched in 1994.
"In steel we see the biggest opportunity," Marquez, a Harvard-trained economist, told Reuters in an interview. "We want to show these companies the opportunities that open up with this increase in regional content requirements."
Marquez said the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has held talks with foreign steelmakers, including South Korea's POSCO (005490.KS), Japan's Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8508.T) and Ternium (TX.N), about investing in Mexico to produce steel for the auto sector.    -Reuters


