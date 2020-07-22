Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying spree





Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the participants continued their buying spree on shares that turned cheaper in the recent bearish transactions.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 15.64 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 4,085. Two other indices also rose as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 7.40 points to finish at 1,372 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 4.28 points to close at 948. Turnover was Tk 2.52 billion on the DSE and the amount was 5.0 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 2.40 billion.Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 179 remained unchanged while 131 issues advanced and 37 declined on the DSE floor.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) also rose 44 points to close at 11,621 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 28 points to finish at 7,044.Of the issues traded, 75 gained, 27 declined and 101 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.19 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 59 million.