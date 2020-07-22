Video
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:25 AM
Potato exports continue unscathed of Covid-19

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Shamsul Huda

Unlike other merchandise potato seems to have escaped from Covid-19 fallout as it maintained normal shipment over the last several month in the wake of strong global demand.
According to potato exporters, the demand for Bangladeshi potatoes is increasing day by day in the world and it is likely to open a new scope for the country to earn foreign exchange provided the country produce quality potatoes.
According to the Chittagong Port Plant Quarantine Centre, 31,402 tonnes of potatoes were exported through Chittagong seaport in the just-concluded 2019-20 fiscal year. Besides, 32,089 tonnes of potatoes were exported in 2018-19 and 29,359 tonnes in 2017-18.
A private potato exporting farm owner said 95 per cent of the potatoes exported to different countries from Bangladesh go through the Chittagong seaport, and the remaining five percent to India through Banglabandha. The average price of potatoes exported to different countries of the world is about $250 per tonne.
If the government pays special attention and provides incentives to the agricultural products esporters, as it does to readymade garments, the volume of potato exports will increase further, the farm owner said.
Another market insider said a separate zone needed to be set up at Chittagong port for shipping potatoes. Besides he said extortion by different quarters from the growers and traders should be stopped to boost the trade on the item.
However, despite several hindrance Bangladesh has been able to maintain the smooth flow of potato exports even during the pandemic. He expects the volume of potato exports would increase further in the current financial year.
About 80 percent of the potatoes that are exported through Chittagong seaport go to Malaysia. Besides, potatoes are exported to various other countries including Vietnam, Maldives, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brunei, Oman, Hong Kong, Qatar, etc.
According to the Plant Quarantine Centre, Bangladesh exports four types of potatoes. These include 50-150-gram round potatoes called Ganala, 50 gram oval-shaped Diamond potatoes, 60-120 grams Manila potatoes weigh and 80 gram red potatoes.
Data from the Department of Agricultural Extension reveals that the country is producing an average of about 8 million tonnes of potatoes against the demand of four million tonnes.
Potato farmers do not get a fair price as the production has doubled against the demand. Being unable to store it in cold storage, as an alternative in the hope of a fair price during the production season, potato farmers often sell the item at a low price.


