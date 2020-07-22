ECNEC approves six projects for Tk 1138.84 crore





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding virtually from her Ganabhaban residence over the ECNEC meeting held at NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Banglka nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday. photo : pid

The Prime Minister and Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the meeting through video conference from Ganobhaban. The Planning Minister later gave details through a zoom meeting.

Agriculture Minister MdAbdurRazzaque, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister MdTazul Islam, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Zahid Maleque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Environment, Forest and Climate Change MdSahab Uddin, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, among others, joined the meeting from the NEC conference room. Secretaries and Planning Commission members also present.

Among the projects, four were fresh and two were revised ones.

Meanwhile, expressing dissatisfaction at delay in implementation of development projects, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked different departments concerned to strengthen coordination among them to avert delay in project activities.

"The Prime Minister has expressed dissatisfaction over slow pace in our [development] works and asked all concerned to expedite those. Lack of coordination in implementation of projects came to PM's notice�she repeatedly asked different departments to strengthen their coordination," said Planning Minister said.

While revising the Khulna Shipyard Road project, the prime minister expressed her resentment for slow progress and asked the authorities concerned to find out the reasons behind the delay, said the planning minister.

"Unfortunately its pace is very slow. Here the prime minister expressed resentment and annoyance. She asked us to find out the reasons," said Mannan.

During revision of Langalbandh land acquisition project, the PM also showed resentment as lack of coordination was seen and unnecessary complexities were created there, he said.Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to take measures for preventing unnecessary delay in the project works.

The Planning Minister said, "We've placed six projects of four ministries at the meeting. All the projects were approved. The total estimated cost of those projects is Tk1,136.84 crore," said MA Mannan.

Of the cost, Tk1,028.51 crore will come from the state coffer while Tk108.30 crore will from foreign sources as project assistance, Mannan said.

The Planning Minister said, "ECNEC meeting approved six projects - 'Khulna Shipyard Road Widening and Development (First Amendment)' project under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, 'Road widening (Z-1061) (Land Acquisition) (First Amendment) of Langalband-Kaikartek-Nabiganj District Highway from Langalband to Minar Bari; project under Road Transport and Highways Division,









Three projects of the Ministry of Water Resources are: 'Re-excavation of Titas River (Lower Titas) in Titas and HomnaUpazilas of Cumilla District', 'Protection of Erosion of Right Bank of Jamuna River in Sadar and SundarganjUpazilas of Gaibandha District' and 'Char Development and Settlement Project-Bridging (additional funding) (BWDB part) project and 'Increasing Crop Intensity in Greater Mymensingh Region' project under the Ministry of Agriculture."





