PSG lose another youngster as Aouchiche joins Saint-Etienne





Saint-Etienne said on their website the French youth international was: "Coveted by a large number of top clubs, both French and especially foreign, he has been seduced by the sporting project led by Claude Puel, general manager of ASSE."

The statement said Aouchiche had joined on a free transfer.

At the start of the month, Tanguy Kouassi, an 18-year-old central defender, who had made 13 appearances for PSG, opted to sign his first professional contract with Bayern Munich.

Both departures had been anticipated after the pair refused to sign contracts with PSG. -AFP

















